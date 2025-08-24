Cheteshwar Pujara Retirement: Indian Cricket Fraternity Hails 'Calm, Courageous' No. 3 Batter

Cheteshwar Pujara Retirement: Former indian cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble, Wasim Jaffer, Ravi Shastri and others share farewell post for retired number three Test batter

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Pujara Retirement Reactions Anil Kumble VVS Laxman Yuvraj Singh Gautam Gambhir
Cheteshwar Pujara retires from all formats of International cricket with with his legacy cemented as one of the most gritty and reliable Test batters in cricket history. File Photo
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Cheteshwar Pujara on Sunday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket

  • Former Indian cricketers bid farewell to Pujara through social medial post

  • Pujara, played 103 Tests and scored 7195 runs

Cheteshwar Pujara's retirement on Sunday evoked an outpouring of admiration from the cricketing fraternity with former teammates and coaches saluting his grit, determination and selflessness that defined his Test career.

The 37-year-old Pujara, who played 103 Tests and scored 7195 runs at an average of 43.60, announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, drawing curtains on a career that epitomised resilience in the longest format.

Cheteshwar Pujara retires from all formats of International cricket with with his legacy cemented as one of the most gritty and reliable Test batters in cricket history. - File Photo
Cheteshwar Pujara: 'From The Time I First Saw' - Reactions Flood As Test Great Retires From Int'l Cricket

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar recalled how Pujara's reassuring presence at the crease helped the team and picked his outing in the 2018 series in Australia as one of his best performances.

"Pujara, it was always reassuring to see you walk out at No.3. You brought calm, courage, and a deep love for Test cricket every time you played.

"Your solid technique, patience, and composure under pressure have been a pillar for the team. Out of many, the 2018 series win in Australia stands out, it wouldn't have been possible without your incredible resilience and match-winning runs," Tendulkar wrote on X.

"Congratulations on a wonderful career. Good luck for the next chapter. Enjoy your second innings!" he added.

India head coach Gautam Gambhir wrote on X, "He stood tall when the storm raged, he fought when hope was fading. Congratulations Pujji." Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh lauded Pujara's commitment to the national team.

"Someone who always put his mind, body and soul for the country! Many congratulations on an outstanding career Puji! See you on the other side!," wrote Yuvraj.

Former India batter VVS Laxman recalled the defining moment of Pujara's career, the series-clinching Test at the Gabba in 2021, when he endured several body blows.

"From the time I first saw Pujara and his potential, it was brilliant to see that potential translating into performance.

"His courage, grit and determination stood out and the body blows that he took in the Gabba Test we won against Australia symbolised Pujara the cricketer for me, willing to give everything he has for his country. Well done and wish you a happy and joyous second innings," Laxman wrote.

Anil Kumble, who coached India during part of Pujara's career, hailed him as a true ambassador of the game.

Cheteshwar Pujara Retires: Five Best Knocks Of The Modern Wall - File photo
Cheteshwar Pujara Retires: Five Best Knocks Of The Modern Wall

BY Gaurav Thakur

"Congratulations on a fantastic career! You have been a great ambassador of this wonderful game. We are all proud of all your achievements on the cricket field.

"You gave it your all for the team! It was a privilege to have worked with you and may you continue to shine in your second innings! Best wishes to you, Puja, Aditi and your Dad. Well Done!!," Kumble wrote.

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri termed Pujara a real warrior.

"A real warrior. He was instrumental in my stint as coach for India being the No1 side for 5 years on the trot and the 2 back to back series wins in Australia where he was simply brilliant. Well done Puji . God bless.@cheteshwar1," Shastri wrote.

Pujara's long-time batting ally Ajinkya Rahane also paid a heartfelt tribute.

"Congratulations Pujji on a wonderful career. Loved every moment of playing alongside you and will always cherish our special Test wins together. Best wishes for the second innings!" Rahane said.

BCCI underlined Pujara’s contribution to Indian cricket.

"Cheteshwar Pujara’s career is a shining example of perseverance and selflessness. He personified the spirit of Test cricket. His ability to grind opposition attacks and his immense powers of concentration made him the bulwark of India's batting," BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia said.

"He showed that it was possible to succeed at the highest level while staying true to traditional values of the game. His commitment to Indian cricket, both at the international and domestic level, has been outstanding. We thank him for everything he has given to the game and to the country," he added.

Former India opener Virender Sehwag who also shared the dressing room with Pujara, also lavished praise on the champion batter.

"Congratulations on a fabulous test career Cheteshwar. Your grit, determination and hardwork was inspiring and you can be very proud of what you have achieved. Best wishes for a memorable second innings," Sehwag said.

Former India all-rounders Suresh Raina and Irfan Pathan also chimed in with tributes.

"Cheers to a legend! It's time to bid adieu to the incredible career of @cheteshwar_pujara You've given us countless memories," Raina said.

"Your grit has always spoken before your name. Big congratulations on a wonderful career. Your aggression was visible in your defence and you've made India proud, Pujji. Wishing you the best for second innings," Pathan said.

In ODIs though, he could not make an any impact, managing just 51 runs in five matches.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India tour of England, check India vs England News, IND vs ENG Schedule, India vs England Test Squad, and more updates.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Cheteshwar Pujara Retires: Five Best Knocks Of The Modern Wall

  2. Afghanistan To Host Bangladesh For White-Ball Series In UAE After Asia Cup

  3. Cheteshwar Pujara: 'From The Time I First Saw' - Reactions Flood As Test Great Retires From Int'l Cricket

  4. Asia Cup: Afghanistan Announce Squad With Rashid Khan As Captain; Big Name Recalled

  5. Australia vs South Africa, 3rd ODI: Aussies Thrash Proteas By 276 Runs But Lose Series 1-2

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Aryna Sabalenka vs Rebeka Masarova Live Streaming, US Open: When, Where To Watch First-Round Match

  2. Taylor Fritz vs Emilio Nava Live Streaming, US Open: When, Where To Watch First-Round Match

  3. Marton Fucsovics Vs Botic Van De Zandschulp, Winston-Salem Open Final: Hungarian Rallies For Third ATP Title

  4. Ben Shelton vs Ignacio Buse Live Streaming, US Open: When, Where To Watch First-Round Match

  5. Emma Raducanu Vs Ena Shibahara Live Streaming, US Open: Preview, Head-To-Head Record - All You Need To Know

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Better Late Than Never: How India's Older Women Are Opting For Divorce And What It Means

  2. Over 33,000 Voters Added 3,411 Deleted From Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis’s Constituency During State Elections: RTI

  3. Greater Noida Woman Allegedly Set On Fire By In-Laws Over Dowry Demand, Husband Arrested

  4. India To Be 3rd-Largest Economy Soon, Says PM Modi

  5. Honeybees From City to Farms: Maharashtra’s Mission to Revive Farmland Pollinators

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  2. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  3. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  4. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  5. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

World News

  1. Sri Lanka’s Ex-President Wickremesinghe Admitted To Hospital

  2. India Suspends Postal Shipments To US Over Unclear Customs Rules

  3. Sri Lanka Arrests Former President, A Friend Of India

  4. ‘Brother, I Haven’t Eaten In Three Days’: Gaza Starves As World Watches

  5. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

Latest Stories

  1. Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Why Is The Festival Celebrated For 10 Days?

  2. Weekly Horoscope For August 24th To August 30th: May The Stars Guide Your Journey In The Week Ahead

  3. August 23, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Libra, Scorpio, and Pisces

  4. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  5. UP Yoddhas SWOT Analysis Ahead Of Pro Kabaddi League Season 12

  6. At Least 5 Killed, Several Injured Due To Heavy Rains In Jharkhand

  7. Haiwaan: Akshay Kumar And Saif Ali Khan Begin Shooting For Priyadarshan's Upcoming Film

  8. SIT Arrests Sanitation Worker Who Alleged Multiple Burials In Dharmasthala