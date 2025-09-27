Book Excerpt: Prashant Jha's ‘Battles Of The New Republic’

Baburam had begun school when the short-lived experiment with democracy failed. But he was too young, and his family too distant from the capital, to be aware of the machinations underway. Life for him entailed walking several miles to a primary school in a nearby village, and helping at home and in the fields. Baburam was lucky that the district had the infrastructure to meet his family’s emphasis on learning. Missionaries, led by teachers from the US and Kerala, ran the Amar Jyoti Janata School, which was also known as the Luintel School, in Palungtar village. Baburam enrolled in the new school in Class 3 at the age of seven. In 1970, he was to rise to national prominence when he topped the national School Leaving Certificate examination with distinction. At sixteen, Baburam had become a ‘Board First’, a prelude to successive academic achievements and a label that would remain with him for the rest of his life.