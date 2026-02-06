Kunal Kamra Moves Bombay High Court Against Sahyog Portal, Calls It “Assault On Free Speech”

The plea also challenges the amended Rule 3(1)(d) of the IT Rules, asserting that it, when read with the Sahyog Portal mechanism, exceeds the government’s powers under the IT Act and violates fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution, particularly the right to freedom of speech and expression under Article 19(1)(a), as well as rights relating to practice of profession and equality before law. The matter is slated for further hearing on March 16.