India Vs England, ICC T20 World Cup, 2nd Semi-Final: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For

India will take on England in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Thursday, June 27

India will take on England in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Thursday, June 27. (Preview|Full Coverage)

Jos Buttler’s England will be hoping for the rain gods to stay away during the clash with no reserve day for the second semi-final. However, to facilitate the completion of the game, an extra 250 minutes has been allotted by the International Cricket Council. 

India, looking as solid as ever, have been unbeaten in this tournament, finishing top of their Group as well as their Super 8 Group. England, on the other hand, finished second. 

Let us take a look at the three key battles that could be crucial:

Rohit Sharma Vs Reece Topley 

Rohit Sharma will be full of confidence after his terrific knock against Australia and will hope to continue the same way against England in the semi-final. On the other side, Reece Topley will look to extract a bit of bounce, with his height and release point, look to bowl on a good length and nick Sharma off. This encounter should be a mouth-watering one

Virat Kohli Vs Jofra Archer

Virat Kohli has not been among the runs lately but will look to turn it all around England while he is expected to open the batting again for India despite the failures. England will be looking to take advantage of the situation to their advantage and will be eager to remove India’s batting superstar to put pressure on the middle-order. 

Virat Kohli arrives at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York. - X/BCCI
IND Vs ENG, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final 2: Should India Tinker With Virat Kohli's Batting Position?

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Jos Buttler Vs Jasprit Bumrah

India will know what Jos Buttler did the last time they faced off in a T20 World Cup semi-final clash. The dangerous opener could go all guns blazing from the get-go to put pressure on the Indian side. However, Rohit Sharma could introduce Jasprit Bumrah to bowl to the aggressive opener during the powerplay. This battle could well and truly decide the fate of the fixture. 

