India Vs England, Semi-Final 2, ICC T20 World Cup Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Top Scorer, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures

India will face off against England in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup on Thursday, June 27 at the Providence Stadium in Guyana

(AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)
England's captain Jos Buttler, right, and batting partner Jonny Bairstow shake hands at the end of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match against Oman at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, Thursday, June 13, 2024. England won by eight wickets with 101 balls remaining. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)
India will face off against England in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup on Thursday, June 27 at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. (Prediction|Full Coverage)

India finished top of both Group A and Super 8 Group 1 and have been unbeaten throughout the tournament. However, they will want to finish strong and take home the title which has eluded them for a long time. 

On the other hand, England will be looking to defend their crown they won in 2022 at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground against Pakistan. Jos Buttler’s men have been peaking at the right time and will look to reach yet another T20 World Cup final. 

India national cricket team at the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. - X | BCCI
India Vs England Preview, T20 WC Semi-Final: Can IND's Batting - Bowling Blitz Topple ENG's Crown?

BY PTI

India Vs England: Head To Head Record

India and England have played 23 T20 internationals before and India are just ahead with 12 wins.

India Vs England: Highest Wicket-Takers

Wrist spinner Adil Rashid has picked up 119 T20I wickets, which is the most for England whereas India’s Yuzvendra Chahal has notched up 96 wickets in 80 T20Is.

India Vs England: Top Scorers

Rohit Sharma has scored 4165 runs in 157 T20I games and is leading run-scorer for India, while, for England, it is Jos Buttler with 3241 runs in 123 matches.

India Vs England: Best Bowling Figures

Sam Curran’s five-for, leaking just ten runs in his 3.4 overs against Afghanistan in the last T20 World Cup is the best bowling performance for England in T20 cricket. For India, it is Deepak Chahar with his six for seven.

