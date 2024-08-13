Bangladesh After Hasina: Political Shifts, Yunus’ Leadership, And The Surge In Attacks On Minorities

Protestors storm Sheikh Hasina’s residence, vandalise Mujibur Rahman’s statue

Just hours after Sheikh Hasina left the country, her official residence, Ganabhaban, was stormed by a mob of protesters. Photos and videos circulated on social media showed the youths defacing property, looting, and brandishing stolen personal items, including the former Prime Minister’s undergarments, sarees, television sets, and a Dior suitcase. Some individuals were photographed sitting at tables in Hasina's offices, rifling through files and documents, while others enjoyed biryani and other meals inside the palatial home. They vandalised and stole furniture, electronics, livestock, and gym equipment, and even set fire to some areas of the residence.