Bangladesh: Muhammad Yunus Calls For 'National Unity' Amid Rise In Violence Against Hindus, Minorities

As the unrest in Bangladesh continued days after the resignation of Sheikh Hasina, the Hindu community in the neighbouring community carried out their largest rally yet against the rise in violence against religious communities.
In violence-hit Bangladesh, several Hindus have been lynched and attacked. Hindu temples, businesses and many more have also been attacked amid unrest in the country.
Due to the uptick in the religious violence, many Hindus have tried to flee to neighbouring India. However, on Saturday, members of the Hindu community took to the streets to protest against the rise in hate and violence towards minorities.
With the aim to demand special tribunals to expedite those who carried out violence against minorities, Bangladeshi Hindus called for an end to violence and more representation for the community in the country.
During the protest, Hindus called for 10 per cent parliamentary seats for the minorities, and the enactment of a minority protection law in Bangladesh. Members of the community blocked traffic for over three hours at Shahbagh in central Dhaka due to the protest.
Along with Dhaka, major demonstrations were also carried out in cities such as Chattogram, Barisal, Tangail and Kurigram.
Along with Hindus, several members of the Muslim majority, students and ore joined the protest for the cause.
Muhammad Yunus Calls For 'National Unity'
In view of the large-scale violence and attacks on religious minorities, interim head Muhammad Yunus called for all Bangladeshis to come together in the name of "national unity".
He urged the citizens of the country to protect all minority communities such as Hindus, Christians and Buddhists.
"Are they not the people of this country? You have been able to save the country; can't you save some families?" stated Yunus.
"You must say - no one can harm them. They are my brothers; we fought together, and we will stay together," the 84-year-old added further.