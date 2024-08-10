Amid Massive Protests, Bangladesh Chief Justice Says He Will Resign

Amid heavy protests from students, Bangladesh Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan has decided to step down from his top post of the Supreme Court, Dhaka Tribune reported.
Hassan will reportedly tender his resignation after consultations with President Mohammed Shahabuddin in the evening.
The decision comes after a sea of protestors, majorly students, surrounded the Supreme Court, demanding the resignation of the Chief Justice.
The tense situation in the nation escalated after Hassan called a full court meeting with all justices from both the divisions of the top court. The protestors took this meeting as a judiciary coup and protested at the High Court premises.
Hasant Abdullah, one of the coordinators of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, issued an ultimatum demanding the resignation of the chief justice and the justices of the Appellate division.
However, in view of the increasing protests, Chief Justice Hassan postponed the meeting. Later, he said that he would step down from his post.
Notably, Hassan -- appointed as the Chief Justice at the Supreme Court in 2023 -- is seen as a loyalist to the former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who abruptly stepped down from her post and fled Dhaka on Monday.
Meanwhile, Law Advisor Prof Asif Nazrul said that the Chief Justice should determine his fate to protect the judiciary's dignity and respect the demands of the protesters.
"I have seen the students' complaints. The way the chief justice had called the full court meeting seemed like a move in favour of the defeated autocratic forces. Before I comment on this, I want to say a few words, our chief justice is a very respectable person," Nazrul was quoted as saying by the Dhaka Tribune.
He further added, "However, there were questions about him, especially during this movement. He had questioned whether a verdict can be changed by protest. This was not well received by people."
He also alleged that Hassan went abroad and stayed at the houses of several Awami League, adding that there were many controversies about him.
Describing the situation as "unfortunate", Prof Nazrul said that such incidents should not happen. "We believe the Supreme Court is our biggest institution for protecting the Constitution and human rights. No one should do anything that positions that SC against the mass movement of the students."
The fresh protest comes just days after Nobel laureate Mohammad Yunus took oath as the head of the interim government in the nation. The 84-year-old economist-turned-politician pledged to "uphold, support, and protect the constitution", vowing to perform his duties sincerely.
Sixteen other people were also included in the interim council with members drawn mainly from civil society and including two of the student protest leaders.