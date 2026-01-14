Grammy Awards 2026: Trevor Noah To Return As Host For Sixth And 'Final' Time

Trevor Noah is returning as host for the Grammy Awards 2026. He hosted the Grammys for the first time in 2021.

Grammys host Trevor Noah
Trevor Noah to host Grammy Awards for sixth time Photo: Instagram/Grammys
  • Trevor Noah is returning as host for the Grammy Awards 2026.

  • This will be his sixth and last time hosting the Grammys.

  • Grammy Awards 2026 will take place on February 1, 2026.

Emmy Award-winning comedian Trevor Noah will return as host of the Grammy Awards 2026 for the sixth time and one 'final' time. Noah will return to the Crypto Arena for the last time on February 1 to host the award show. The Grammys announced Noah as host on its social media handles.

Trevor Noah's final Grammys hosting

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ben Winston, executive producer of the Grammy Awards, said in a statement, “I am beyond thrilled to welcome Trevor Noah back to host the Grammys for his sixth, and sadly, final time.”

“He’s been the most phenomenal host of the show. He’s so smart, so funny, and such a true fan of the artists and music. His impact on the show has been truly spectacular, and we can’t wait to do it together one last time,” he added.

Noah hosted the Grammys for the first time in 2021.

Announcing Trevor Noah as Grammys host, the show's official social media handle wrote, "It’s music’s BIGGEST night and he’s on a generational run. Say hello to our #GRAMMYS host (for the 6th time in a row), Trevor Noah (sic)".

Also, the award show is moving over to ABC and Disney+ starting in 2027 and will continue through 2036.

Grammy 2026 nominations

Music released between August 31, 2024 and August 30, 2025, is eligible for the 68th Grammy Awards. Kendrick Lamar has led the race this year with nine nods, including Record of the Year and Album of the Year. Lady Gaga nabbed seven nominations. The same number of nods have been earned by producers Cirkut and Jack Antonoff. Leon Thomas and Sabrina Carpenter bagged six nominations apiece. 

Grammy 2026 date

The Grammys will take place on February 1 at 8 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. It will be aired on CBS and Paramount+.

