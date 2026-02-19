Why Did Bill Gates Pull Out Of The India AI Impact Summit Amid Epstein File References?

With questions resurfacing over his past links to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates will no longer deliver the keynote address he was scheduled to give at the India AI Impact Summit.
While the foundation did not specify a reason, the decision comes after organisers reportedly expressed discomfort over Gates taking the stage following the appearance of his name in Epstein-related documents. The foundation said Gates opted out to ensure the focus of the summit remains on its core priorities.
“The Gates Foundation will be represented by Ankur Vora, President of Africa and India Offices, who will speak later today at the Summit,” it said in a post on X. “After careful consideration, and to ensure the focus remains on the AI Summit’s key priorities, Mr. Gates will not be delivering his keynote address.” It added that the foundation remains fully committed to advancing shared health and development goals in India.
Although Gates has not been accused of wrongdoing by any of Epstein’s victims, records released earlier this year by the US Department of Justice include an allegation by Epstein that Gates had contracted a sexually transmitted disease. Gates’s spokesperson has previously described the claim as “absolutely absurd.”
Gates arrived in India on Monday for a series of technology and development engagements. His first stop was Vijayawada, where he met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan, and other senior state officials. He was received at Vijayawada International Airport by ministers Nara Lokesh, Vangalapudi Anitha, K. Atchannaidu, and Y. Satya Kumar.
His visit has coincided with renewed global scrutiny following the Justice Department’s release of millions of pages of material detailing Epstein’s communications with political, business, and academic figures worldwide, including individuals based in India.
The files reportedly reference communications between Epstein and the Gates Foundation. The foundation has maintained that it never made financial payments to Epstein and that any past interactions were professional, limited in scope, and, in hindsight, regrettable.
Gates had been listed among the tech leaders, policymakers, and industry figures speaking at the summit. As recently as Tuesday morning, he was scheduled to deliver a 12-minute keynote at 11:50 am on February 19 at Bharat Mandapam. However, his name was later removed from the official speakers’ list.