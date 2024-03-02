Glenn Phillips (right) celebrates the wicket of Cameron Green on day 3 of the first Test match between New Zealand and Australia at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on March 2, 2024. Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP

Glenn Phillips (right) celebrates the wicket of Cameron Green on day 3 of the first Test match between New Zealand and Australia at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on March 2, 2024. Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP