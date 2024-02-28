Days after Indian cricket titan Virat Kohli announced the news of the arrival of his second child, Kohli's contemporary adversary Kane Williamson too has shared that he and wife Sarah Raheem have become parents to a baby girl - their third child. The couple also has a one-year-old son and a three-year-old daughter. (More Cricket News)
Williamson took to Instagram to welcome his daughter's arrival. "And then there was 3. Welcome to the world beautiful girl. So grateful for your safe arrival and the exciting journey ahead," the New Zealand limited-overs captain wrote with a picture of him holding the newborn alongside Sarah.
Currently the world's number 1 Test batter as per the International Cricket Council's (ICC) rankings, Williamson did not play the BlackCaps' recently concluded home T20I series against Australia owing to paternity leave. But he was in top form during the two-Test series against South Africa prior to that, helping the Kiwis end a 92-year wait and register their first-ever Test series victory against the Proteas.
The Kiwi batting mainstay brought up his 30th, 31st and 32nd Test centuries during that series, which placed him at the 11th spot in the all-time list of Test centuries and just one ton behind former England opener Alastair Cook, who is in the tenth place with 33 hundreds.