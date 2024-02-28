Days after Indian cricket titan Virat Kohli announced the news of the arrival of his second child, Kohli's contemporary adversary Kane Williamson too has shared that he and wife Sarah Raheem have become parents to a baby girl - their third child. The couple also has a one-year-old son and a three-year-old daughter. (More Cricket News)

Williamson took to Instagram to welcome his daughter's arrival. "And then there was 3. Welcome to the world beautiful girl. So grateful for your safe arrival and the exciting journey ahead," the New Zealand limited-overs captain wrote with a picture of him holding the newborn alongside Sarah.