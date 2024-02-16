Sports

NZ Vs RSA, 2nd Test: Kane Williamson Scores Yet Another Ton, His Third In Four Innings

Williamson scored yet another century in the second innings, as Kiwis look to scalp yet another series win on their home turf

Outlook Sports Desk
February 16, 2024

Kane Williamson celebrates his 32nd ton on day 4 of the second Test against South Africa. Photo: X/CricCrazyJohns
Former Kiwi Test captain Kane Williamson continued with his rich vein of form with the bat as he registered his 32nd Test ton in the second Test against South Africa on Friday. The 33-year-old scored his third ton in what was his fourth innings. (Scorecard | More Cricket News)

What's more, the Kiwi batter has seven tons in his last seven Test appearances and has become the first batter to reach 32 tons in fewer innings (172 innings) replacing Australia's Steve Smith who had achieved the feat in 174 innings.

His feat of 32 tons sees him equal Steve Waugh and Steve Smith in the list of Test centuries.

Williamson brought up his ton on day four of the second Test match against South Africa at Seddon Park, Hamilton. He has also equaled Jacques Kallis's tally of six tons in NZ-SA Test matches. John Reid, Jacob Oram, and Henry Nicholls are the only other Kiwi batters with multiple tons against the Proteas.

Another feather in his elusive cap was of him becoming the fifth batter to register 1000 runs in NZ Vs SA Tests. He joins Kallis (1,543), Hashim Amla (1,154), Jackie McGlew (1,100), and Stephen Fleming (1,072) in the list.

