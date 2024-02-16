NZ Vs RSA, 2nd Test: Kane Williamson Scores Yet Another Ton, His Third In Four Innings

Former Kiwi Test captain Kane Williamson continued with his rich vein of form with the bat as he registered his 32nd Test ton in the second Test against South Africa on Friday. The 33-year-old scored his third ton in what was his fourth innings. (Scorecard | More Cricket News)
What's more, the Kiwi batter has seven tons in his last seven Test appearances and has become the first batter to reach 32 tons in fewer innings (172 innings) replacing Australia's Steve Smith who had achieved the feat in 174 innings.
His feat of 32 tons sees him equal Steve Waugh and Steve Smith in the list of Test centuries.
Williamson brought up his ton on day four of the second Test match against South Africa at Seddon Park, Hamilton. He has also equaled Jacques Kallis's tally of six tons in NZ-SA Test matches. John Reid, Jacob Oram, and Henry Nicholls are the only other Kiwi batters with multiple tons against the Proteas.
Another feather in his elusive cap was of him becoming the fifth batter to register 1000 runs in NZ Vs SA Tests. He joins Kallis (1,543), Hashim Amla (1,154), Jackie McGlew (1,100), and Stephen Fleming (1,072) in the list.