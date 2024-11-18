Cricket

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Lyon Credits Ashwin As A Key Influence Since 2011-12 Faceoffs

Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be Ashwin's fifth Test tour of Australia, where he has claimed 39 wickets in 10 Tests at an average of 42.15

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Nathan-Lyon-Ravichandran- Ashwin-File-Photo
Lyon admitted to having studied Ashwin's bowling closely, especially before Australia toured India in the last few years. File Photo
info_icon

Veteran Australian spinner Nathan Lyon believes that rival players often serve as the "best coaches", acknowledging that his Indian counterpart Ravichandran Ashwin has "taught" him a great deal through their faceoffs since 2011-12. (More Cricket News)

Having made their Test debuts in the same year, Lyon and Ashwin will face each other for the eighth time in the longest format during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy five-Test series beginning in Perth on November 22.

"Ash (Ashwin) is an incredible bowler. I’ve gone head-to-head with him for basically my whole career, so I’ve learned a lot from Ash," Lyon told Fox Cricket.

"He’s an incredibly smart bowler, and he’s able to learn and adapt very quickly, and I think the best bowlers in the world are able to do that. He used his skills to benefit himself and his team.

"So, you’ve got to give credit where credit’s due, he was the best bowler (in 2020/21), as he usually is. So, hats off to Ash."

It will be Ashwin's fifth Test tour of Australia, where he has claimed 39 wickets in 10 Tests at an average of 42.15.

Lyon further admitted to having studied Ashwin's bowling closely, especially before Australia toured India in the last few years.

"He’s taught me a lot,” Lyon said. “I’m a big believer in the players that you play against are your best coaches that you eventually come across."

"I’ve watched a lot of his footage heading over to India, the way he goes about it here in Australia, see if I can pick up anything.

Australia Vs Pakistan 3rd T20I toss. - X | Pakistan Cricket
PAK Vs AUS, 3rd T20I Toss Update: Pakistan Opt To Bat First In Hobart - Check Playing XIs

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"The way I look at cricket is that I’ve never met anyone who has conquered the game, never played against or with anyone who’s conquered the game.

"There’s so much to learn in this great game, and there’s so much for me to learn from Ash. He’s a world-class bowler. He’s taken over 500 Test match wickets, and he should be extremely proud of that."

Ashwin outshines Lyon in terms of having the best bowling average outside Asia, with the former averaging 33.14 compared to the latter's 30.09.

However, the Australian averages better in Asia than the Indian -- Lyon: 30.81, Ashwin: 21.76.

Asked if they could face again post this tour, Lyon reckoned, “Spin bowling is a craft that the older you get, the better you get with age.

"There’s definitely no limit for me, and I don’t think there should be a limit for us as well. He’s absolutely world-class, and there’s a series in a couple of years’ time. So, who knows?"

Andhra Pradesh batting-all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy. - Instagram/Nitish Kumar Reddy
Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Nitish Kumar Reddy Likely To Make Test Debut In Perth - Report

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Asked the secret of his success on non-spinning tracks, Lyon quipped: "I know Jadeja reads all of this stuff, so I can’t really share all my secrets."

"My big thing is spinning up the back of the ball and getting bounce, but it’s a hard craft to be able to do that in Australia. Your size for error is extremely small,” he said.

They may not have won a Test series against India in nearly a decade, but Lyon feels their World Test Championship final triumph last year would give them the edge.

"India’s got the wood over us in the past few series, but if you’re looking at the World Test Championship (final) in England, we were able to beat them there, and I know that should give us a bit of confidence heading into (this summer)," Lyon said.

"We understand that we’re coming up against a world-class side, but we can take a lot of confidence out of where we are at as an Australian cricket team."

"I feel like we’re on the journey to becoming a great team. We’re not there yet. There’s a bit of work to do, but we have the opportunity to do something pretty special this summer."

India are reeling from an unprecedented 0-3 home defeat against New Zealand, a result Lyon believes will make the second-ranked team even more determined.

"I think they’re extremely dangerous. They’re a class outfit, and they know their best preparation and how to come out here and perform. It’s going to be a cracking Test series.

"It’s been a long ten years since Australia’s held the trophy. There’s only a few of us that would probably be in the squad that’s actually held the trophy, so it’s time to bring it home," he concluded.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Australia Vs Pakistan Live Score, 3rd T20I: AUS Begin Chase Of 118, Shaheen Afridi Opens Bowling
  2. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Nitish Kumar Reddy Likely To Make Test Debut In Perth - Report
  3. England Vs West Indies, 5th T20I: Match Called Off Due To Rain; ENG Clinch Series 3-1
  4. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Fit-Again Rahul 'Ready' To Open In Perth After Injury Scare
  5. MS Dhoni Coin Alert: Did RBI Issue New INR 7 Denomination To Honour Former Captain - PIB Has Something Interesting To Say
Football News
  1. ENG Vs IRE: Kane Leads Three Lions To Win
  2. Nations League: Adrien Rabiot Scores Twice As France Beat Italy 3-1, Win Group A2
  3. Wales Vs Iceland Live Streaming, UEFA Nations League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch Matchday 6
  4. Bosnia-Herzegovina Vs Netherlands Live Streaming, UEFA Nations League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch Matchday 6
  5. CAF Africa Cup Of Nations Qualifiers Live Streaming: Five Places Still Up For Grabs - Key Matches, Start Time And How To Watch
Tennis News
  1. ATP Finals 2024: Sinner Defeats Fritz In Italy To Land Major Honour
  2. Rafael Nadal Farewell Match Guide: All You Need To Know About Spanish Legend's Davis Cup Finals Appearance
  3. Rafael Nadal’s Last Serve: 'Gracias, Rafa' - Legend Bids Farewell At Davis Cup Finals On Home Soil
  4. ATP Finals: Victorious Jannik Sinner 'Surprised' Himself With 2024 Success
  5. Billie Jean King Cup: Emma Raducanu Helps Great Britain Beat Canada, Reach Semi-Finals
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Japan Semi-Final, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: Unbeaten Hosts Start As Favourites
  2. India Vs Japan Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When And Where To Watch Semi-Final 2 Between IND And JPN
  3. China Vs Malaysia Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When And Where To Watch Semi-Final 1 Between CHN And MAS
  4. IND Vs JPN, Women's Asian Champions Trophy Highlights: Deepika, Navneet Power India To 3-0 Victory Over Japan
  5. IND Vs JPN, Women's ACT 2024: Deepika, Navneet Lead India To 3-0 Win Over Japan

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Election Wrap: EC Orders Removal Of Jharkhand BJP Video; MVA Has Many CM Faces, Says Congress
  2. Karnataka Govt Planning To Sue Maharashtra Govt Over 'False' Advertisements For Guarantee Schemes
  3. SC Orders Swift Review Of Mercy Plea By Convict In Beant Singh's Murder Case
  4. 'Not An Easy Decision': Kailash Gahlot Joins BJP A Day After Quitting AAP
  5. 'GRAP IV Not To Be Removed Without Court Permission': SC Raps Delhi Govt As AQI Reaches 'Severe Plus'
Entertainment News
  1. Emergency: Kangana Ranaut Starrer Finally Gets Release Date
  2. Tiger Shroff Announces Release Date Of Baaghi 4 With Blood-Soaked Poster
  3. Kantara Chapter 1: Rishab Shetty Starrer Gets Release Date; Will Arrive In Theatres In October 2025
  4. Pushpa 2 Trailer: Allu Arjun Turns 'Wildfire', Has Explosive Showdown With Fahadh Faasil
  5. Denmark's Victoria Kjaer Theilvig Wins Title Of 73rd Miss Universe
US News
  1. US: Two Separate Shootings In New Orleans Kill 2, Injure 10 Along Parade Route
  2. US Cabinet: Trump Picks Energy Secy; Elon Musk Asks Public To Suggest Treasury Secy | Latest
  3. Ramaswamy And Musk Vow To Take “Chainsaw To Bureaucracy’| Trump Cabinet Picks So Far
  4. Two Controversial Picks Set Alarm Bells Ringing in Washington
  5. Republicans Sweep US Senate, House With Majority Giving Trump And The GOP More Control In Congress
World News
  1. Sri Lanka: President Dissanayake Opts For Smaller, 21-Member Cabinet
  2. Fact Check: Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei In A Coma? Here's What We Know
  3. US: Two Separate Shootings In New Orleans Kill 2, Injure 10 Along Parade Route
  4. West Asia Crisis: Israeli Strikes Kill 42 In Gaza, Hezbollah Spokesman In Beirut; Pope Francis Order Probe On 'Genocide'
  5. Ukraine War: Biden Approves Use Of Long-Range Missiles; Russia Launches A Fierce Missile & Drone Attack
Latest Stories
  1. G20 Summit 2024 Kicks Off In Brazil; Climate Change, Gaza War & More On Agenda | Details
  2. Daily Horoscope For Today, November 18, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  3. West Asia Crisis: Israeli Strikes Kill 42 In Gaza, Hezbollah Spokesman In Beirut; Pope Francis Order Probe On 'Genocide'
  4. Delhi Pollution: GRAP IV, Online Classes And Orange Alert Enforced As Air Quality Worsens
  5. In Vidarbha's Gadchiroli, A Daughter Takes On Her Father
  6. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Nitish Kumar Reddy Likely To Make Test Debut In Perth - Report
  7. Waqf Land Disputes: Igniting Communal Fire In Kerala And Karnataka
  8. Pushpa 2 Trailer: Allu Arjun Turns 'Wildfire', Has Explosive Showdown With Fahadh Faasil