PAK Vs AUS, 3rd T20I Toss Update: Pakistan Opt To Bat First In Hobart - Check Playing XIs

Pakistan have won the toss against Australia in the 3rd T20I match and have opted to bat first at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart. (Match Highlights)
Australia vs Pakistan Playing XIs:
Australia (Playing XI): Matthew Short, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Josh Inglis(w/c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Aaron Hardie, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Spencer Johnson, Adam Zampa
Pakistan (Playing XI): Sahibzada Farhan, Babar Azam, Haseebullah Khan(w), Usman Khan, Agha Salman(c), Irfan Khan, Abbas Afridi, Shaheen Afridi, Jahandad Khan, Haris Rauf, Sufiyan Muqeem
A surprising name missing in the playing XIs is Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan who is resting today. Now, Salman Agha will lead the team in his absence.
What the captains said?
Inglis: Same team. Want to keep the momentum going and put in a good performance tonight. It's a pretty good wicket, we'll see how it goes. Hopefully get a few early wickets.
Salman: Very excited. Looking forward to do well. Few changes. It's a good wicket, want to put up a good total on the board.
The PAK Vs AUS 3rd T20I match will be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India.