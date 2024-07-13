Test Cricket: Highest-Wicket Takers In History

Outlook Sports Desk

Muthiah Muralidaran

Former cricketer and current coach of the Sri Lankan team, Muthiah Muralidaran, holds the record for the most wickets in Test cricket, with the tally of 800 wickets to his name.

X | ICC

Shane Warne

Shane Warne of Australia made 145 Test appearances, during which he took 708 wickets, setting the record for the most wickets by any bowler in Test cricket. He held this record until 2007.

X | ICC

James Anderson

James Anderson, one of England's greatest bowlers, concluded his Test career on July 12, 2024, as the third-highest wicket-taker in the format, with 704 wickets.

Steven Paston/PA via AP

Anil Kumble

The Indian former cricketer Anil Kumble is known as one of the best leg spin bowlers in Test cricket history, he took 619 wickets in the format.

X | ICC

Stuart Broad

Stuart Broad, the English former cricketer who played has taken 604 wickets in Test cricket.

Glenn McGrath

The former Australian international cricketer Glenn McGrath has taken 563 wickets in Test format.

X | ICC

Nathan Lyon

The Australian international cricketer Nathan Lyon who debuted in Test cricket in 2011 has taken 530 wickets.

X | ICC

Courtney Walsh

The former Jamaican cricketer Courtney Walsh, captaining West Indies in 22 Test matches have captured 519 wickets.

X | ICC

Ravichandran Ashwin

The Indian spinner has played 100 Test career to date and took 516 wickets in the longest format of cricket.

X | ICC

Dale Steyn

The former South African former professional cricketer Dale Steyn has taken 439 wickets during his Test cricket career.

X | ICC