Test Cricket: Highest-Wicket Takers In History

Outlook Sports Desk
Former cricketer and current coach of the Sri Lankan team, Muthiah Muralidaran, holds the record for the most wickets in Test cricket, with the tally of 800 wickets to his name.
Shane Warne of Australia made 145 Test appearances, during which he took 708 wickets, setting the record for the most wickets by any bowler in Test cricket. He held this record until 2007.
James Anderson, one of England's greatest bowlers, concluded his Test career on July 12, 2024, as the third-highest wicket-taker in the format, with 704 wickets.
The Indian former cricketer Anil Kumble is known as one of the best leg spin bowlers in Test cricket history, he took 619 wickets in the format.
Stuart Broad, the English former cricketer who played has taken 604 wickets in Test cricket.
The former Australian international cricketer Glenn McGrath has taken 563 wickets in Test format.
The Australian international cricketer Nathan Lyon who debuted in Test cricket in 2011 has taken 530 wickets.
The former Jamaican cricketer Courtney Walsh, captaining West Indies in 22 Test matches have captured 519 wickets.
The Indian spinner has played 100 Test career to date and took 516 wickets in the longest format of cricket.
The former South African former professional cricketer Dale Steyn has taken 439 wickets during his Test cricket career.