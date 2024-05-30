Cricket

Anderson Retirement: Lyon Stunned, Believes Veteran 'Still England's Best Bowler'

James Anderson leaves the international scene as England's all-time leading wicket-taker in Test cricket, with 700 dismissals in 187 appearances. The 41-year-old will retire after the team's home game against West Indies at Lord's in July

Nathan Lyon (centre) cannot believe James Anderson (left) is retiring from Test cricket for England.
James Anderson retiring from Test cricket shocked Nathan Lyon as the Australian spinner believes England's veteran would still be their best bowler. (Full IPL Coverage | More Cricket News)

England great Anderson will call time to his storied red-ball career when Brendon McCullum's side host West Indies at Lord's, starting on July 10.

The Lancashire bowler leaves the international scene as England's all-time leading wicket-taker in Test cricket, with 700 dismissals in 187 appearances.

James Anderson is set to retire from international cricket in July - null
James Anderson Retirement: Speculation Over His England Future Was Draining

BY Stats Perform

His wicket-taking heroics are the most by any pace bowler in Test history, and Anderson's decision came as welcome news to Ashes rival Lyon.

"Obviously, Jimmy Anderson is in the conversation of being the greatest fast bowler of all time," Lyon told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"Good luck to Jimmy and I look forward to playing with him at Lancashire, but I'm glad he won't be coming out to the next Ashes."

Anderson's hand appeared somewhat forced as England started planning for the future, setting their sights on The Ashes in Australia across late 2025 and into 2026.

By the time that Ashes series arrives, Anderson will be 43.

Stuart Broad and James Anderson. - File
James Anderson Retirement: Stuart Broad Fears For Inexperienced England Bowling Attack

BY Stats Perform

Owing to Anderson's age, England coach McCullum, managing director Rob Key and captain Ben Stokes, want to test the likes of Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts and Gus Atkinson as pace-bowling options.

With Stuart Broad already announcing his retirement after his last outing against Australia, Lyon could not believe England's decision to let Anderson go.

"My care factor for England is pretty low, but I was pretty surprised when I did read that they tapped him on the shoulder," added Lyon.

"I look at James and what he's been able to do for England cricket, it's pretty remarkable.

"This is just my opinion – I still think he would be England's best bowler."

WATCH

