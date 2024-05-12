Cricket

James Anderson Retirement: Stuart Broad Fears For Inexperienced England Bowling Attack

James Anderson, England's all-time leading wicket-taker, will end his remarkable red-ball career after the first Test against West Indies on July 10

Stuart Broad and James Anderson
Stuart Broad and James Anderson. Photo: File
Stuart Broad fears an inexperienced England bowling attack could be exposed to problems after James Anderson announced his Test retirement decision on Saturday. (More Cricket News)

England's all-time leading wicket-taker Anderson will end his remarkable red-ball career after the first Test against West Indies on July 10.

Anderson has taken 700 wickets in 187 Tests, the most by any pace bowler in history, but the 41-year-old will play for a final time after Brendon McCullum signalled a change of plans for the future.

Matthew Potts, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue and Gus Atkinson are all potential replacements, though Broad remains concerned for Ben Stokes' bowling options going forward.

"England could easily go into a Test match this summer with a very, very inexperienced bowling group," Broad told Sky Sports Cricket podcast.

"If you don't play a [Chris] Woakes, Mark Wood has a rest and there's no Jimmy Anderson, you could have three seamers and a spinner out there potentially with 20 caps between them.

"That's quite scary as a Test captain I would have thought. We don't know how much [Ben] Stokesy's going to bowl – we hope he does.

"But that could leave you a bit exposed. There's only one way to find out with bowlers, and that's to give them a go."

Anderson's opening-bowler partner Broad retired after last year's Ashes, having finished his illustrious career with 604 Test wickets.

Having neither of the pair available to lead the line with the red ball in future may pose problems and Broad reiterated his concern over the gaping gap Anderson's retirement will leave.

"There's going to certainly be a huge hole left by Jimmy Anderson that someone is going to have to step into," he added.

"And not just by swinging the new ball. But by communicating, by keeping calm if the boundaries are leaking, by tactically being aware of what field works at certain grounds, pitches and times of Test matches.

"Ultimately, you don't learn that unless you're thrown in."

Broad, however, remains hopeful that Stokes and McCullum will find the right combinations to take England into a new era of Test cricket.

"I think exposure for some bowlers now is really important, because there's talent out there," Broad continued.

"There's bowlers out there that need a bit of exposure to see what it's about in Test match cricket.

"They may need time to adjust their training plan and how they operate before a tour in two years' time."

