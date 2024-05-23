Cricket

James Anderson Retirement: Speculation Over His England Future Was Draining

James Anderson acknowledged repeated questioning over his Test future became "draining", as the England great prepares for his final international red-ball outing in July

James Anderson is set to retire from international cricket in July
info_icon

James Anderson acknowledged repeated questioning over his Test future became "draining", as the England great prepares for his final international red-ball outing in July. (More Cricket News)

England's all-time leading wicket-taker Anderson announced earlier this month that he will end his storied red-ball career after the first Test against West Indies on July 10.

The 41-year-old will require nine wickets in his final Test to surpass Shane Warne's 708 wickets and move second on the all-time dismissals list.

Anderson will be greeted with a rapturous farewell at Lord's, though the Lancashire veteran says speculation over his retirement while still playing was somewhat straining.

He said on the BBC's Tailenders podcast: "There's probably been two or three moments on the field, if the opposition are 500-3, I'll be thinking, 'do I really want to still be doing this?'

"They are fleeting thoughts – nothing that has stuck with me or more than an over.

"I don't know how much of that was me and how much it was the external noise that comes with ageing. For the last six years, or even longer, it's been, 'how long can you go on for?'

"That in itself, certainly for the last couple of years, has been quite draining."

Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum will be tasked with rebuilding an England bowling attack capable of overturning Australia away in the next Ashes series.

That plan for the future seemed to force Anderson's hand into announcing his retirement decision, with speculation building the day before his eventual confirmation followed.

Though content with his decision, Anderson admitted there is still a small part of him wishing to continue.

"Some days I wake up and wish I was not retiring but then 90 per cent of the time, I'm happy with it," he added.

"Not many people in sport get the chance to retire from sport at over 40. I'm happy I've made it this far."

