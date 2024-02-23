India's ace spin bowler Ravichandran Ashwin registered yet another landmark on Friday, February 23 when he became the first Indian bowler to scalp 100 Test wickets against England during the fourth Test match at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Friday. (Scorecard | IND Vs ENG Blog | Cricket News)
Among the most active bowlers today, only Aussie spinner Nathan Lyon has taken 100 scalps or more against the Three Lions. Shane Warne holds the feat with 195 scalps from 72 innings.
Most wickets for India vs England in Tests:
1) R Ashwin - 100 in 43 innings
2) BS Chandrasekhar - 95 in 38 innings
3) Anil Kumble - 92 in 36 innings
4) Bishan Singh Bedi - 85 in 36 innings
5) Kapil Dev - 85 in 48 innings
Earlier, England skipper Ben Stokes had won the toss and elected to bat against India in the fourth Test on Friday. England brought in Shoaib Bashir and Ollie Robinson in their playing XI, while India made just one change, handing fast bowler Akash Deep his maiden Test cap in place of pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who has been rested.
India are leading the five-Test series 2-1.
Teams:
India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel(wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj
England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Ben Foakes(wk), Tom Hartley, Ollie Robinson, Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson.