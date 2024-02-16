India's veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin made history on Friday, February 16 when he became the second Indian bowler and ninth overall to scalp 500 Test wickets. Ashwin reached the landmark on the second day of the third Test match between India and England at Rajkot. (Scorecard | Match Blog | Cricket News)

By reaching this feat, he is the second India after the iconic Anil Kumble to take 500 scalps in Tests.