Hello and Welcome!
A shaky start aside, India dominated play on Day 1 of their third Test against England, with Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja hitting crucial tons. India, who lost three wickets early, put 326 on the board, largely in part to Sharma and Jadeja, but also through Sarfaraz Khan's sensational debut half-century, which was the key talking point at the closing. (Streaming | Cricket News)
India will now resume the action, hoping to pick up where they had left of, with half the team still to play. Follow the action here live.
India Handed Run Penalty
England will start their innings at 5/0 without facing a ball after the umpire charged India with a run penalty for improper play. Ravindra Jadeja had received the first warning on the first day for running in the line of wickets and it seemed to have repeated itself with Ravichandran Ashwin on Day 2. A unique scenario this.
Advertisement
350 Up For India
As we approach the 100th over of the Indian innings. It has been an outstanding display, so far, from the hosts.
Advertisement
And We Have Lift Off
Both Ashwin and Jurel are now on the board, which is good news for India and, especially, for the young Jurel, who has had to endure a difficult start to his Test career...
...and now he replies with a stunning six off Mark Wood!
Advertisement
A Tough Start For Dhruv Jurel...
...who has defended himself admirably from a terrifying Jimmy Anderson spell, so far. Jurel has faced eight balls, all from Anderson, and is yet to make a run. On the flip side, the youngster has resisted the temptation to go all in early on and, instead, has played with the kind of maturity that would please his coaches.
Advertisement
And Another!
It's turning out to be a repeat of session 1 on Day 1, with India losing another wicket cheaply. This time, crucially, it's the centurion Jadeja, who lobs one straight into the grasp of Joe Root at the bowling end. India now have two new batters on the pitch, with Ravichandran Ashwin joining debutant Dhruv Jurel. Jadeja walks back after 112 from 225; India 331/7.
And There's The Wicket
Kuldeep Yadav edges one behind into the grateful hands of Ben Foakes, and the night watchman's watch is over. He walks back, courtesy of the experienced James Anderson, and is replaced by debutant Dhruv Jurel, who is receiving currently some words of wisdom by Ravindra Jadeja.
Cautious Start By India
Just two runs to show for from the first over on Day 2, with Kuldeep Yadav defending all six bowls from Joe Root admirably. England immediately send James Anderson back in the attack to shake things up. India 328/5.
Ready To Go!
The teams are back on the pitch in Rajkot, with Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav representing India. India are 326 for the loss of five wickets, and will be aiming, at least, a 400+ score.
Joe Root to bowl first for England. Here we go!
Attention Turns To Jurel
India's decision toward the end of Day 1 was abundantly clear: by sending Kuldeep Yadav in ahead of Dhruv Jurel, the Men in Blue wanted to give the young debutant - and those after him - a clean slate to draw upon on Day 2.
Jurel, a wicket-keeper-batter, received his maiden Test cap from Dinesh Karthik ahead of the match in Rajkot, and will, in all likelihood, get to taste his first slice of the action on Day 2.
The Cherry On Top Of The Cake For Sarfaraz
Squads
India: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), KS Bharat (WK), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep.
England: Ben Stokes (C), Rehan Ahmed, James Anderson, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow (WK), Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes, Tom Hartley, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Mark Wood.