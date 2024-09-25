Cricket

India Vs Australia: Nathan Lyon Reveals How He Would Tackle An 'Electric' Rishabh Pant

Pant will be an integral part of the Indian batting lineup during the upcoming five-Test Border-Gavaskar series beginning in Perth on November 22

Rishabh-Pant-India-Vs-Bangladesh-Chennai-Test-Grab
Rishabh Pant at the crease during India's second innings at Chennai. Photo: Screengrab
info_icon

Veteran Australian spinner Nathan Lyon feels there is no room for error when bowling to Rishabh Pant, adding that the young India wicketkeeper-batter has a superabundance of talent to tame the best attack in the world. (More Cricket News)

Pant will be an integral part of the Indian batting lineup during the upcoming five-Test Border-Gavaskar series beginning in Perth on November 22.

The 26-year-old Pant recently returned to Test cricket after nearly 21 months following a near-fatal car crash in December 2022, and smashed a century against Bangladesh in the first Test at Chennai.

Rishabh Pant celebrates his milestone against Bangladesh - AP/Mahesh Kumar A
Rishabh Pant Better Than MS Dhoni? Dinesh Karthik Has His Say On The Debate

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"You're bowling against someone like Rishabh Pant, who is electric. He's got all the skills in the world," Lyon, who has snared 530 Test scalps and will be expected to play a key role in the series against India, told Star Sports.

"As a bowler, your room for error is so small. So, you've got to be good. It's a challenge as a bowler if I'm going to get hit for six," added the 36-year-old Lyon.

Pant has been magnificent in the last two Test series against Australia, accumulating 624 runs in 12 innings at an average of 62.40, including a century and two half-tons with a top score of 159 not out.

The wicketkeeper-batter had slammed an unbeaten 89 in the second innings of the Brisbane Test in 2021 as Australia went on to lose its first Test at the venue in 32 years, even as India sealed the series 2-1 to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Lyon said he would try to push Pant on the back-foot and get him to commit a few mistakes.

"I'm not afraid of getting hit for a six. The challenge is that I can provide the batters and try and keep someone like Rishabh in his crease and potentially try and get him to defend me a lot more... and, hopefully, bring a couple of chances along the way."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Australia: Nathan Lyon Reveals How He Would Tackle An 'Electric' Rishabh Pant
  2. Malawi vs Cameroon Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Africa Sub Regional T20 World Cup Qualifier A 12th Match
  3. India U19 Vs Australia U19, 3rd Youth ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. Mark Wood Waiting On Specialist Verdict For Latest Elbow Injury
  5. Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Royals Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch CPL Match 27
Football News
  1. Wolves' Defender Yerson Mosquera Set To Miss Rest Of Season With ACL Injury
  2. Struggling Girona Need To Rediscover Their Identity, Says Head Coach Michel
  3. Erik Ten Hag Calls For 'Trust' Over Marcus Rashford Involvement
  4. Salah's Game Improving Under Slot, Claims Former Liverpool Goalkeeper James
  5. Arne Slot Backs Trent Alexander-Arnold To Improve Defensively With '100% Focus'
Tennis News
  1. Jeevan, Vijay Win Hangzhou Open; Yuki Runner-Up at Chengdu; Sumit Nagal Loses In Beijing Open Qualifying Round
  2. Aryna Sabalenka Eyeing Number One Spot To Cap Impressive Year
  3. Japan Open 2024 Live Streaming, Schedule: When, Where To Watch ATP 500 Tennis Tournament
  4. Somdev Devvarman, Purav Raja Take AITA To Court Over Alleged Sports Code Violations
  5. Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz Included In Spain Squad For Davis Cup Final Eight
Hockey News
  1. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  2. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  3. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  4. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  5. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Jammu And Kashmir Polls: 3 Districts Hit By Deadly Terror Attacks To Vote On Sept 25
  2. Odisha To Test Jagannath Temple 'Prasad' Amid Tirupati Laddu
  3. J&K Elections | Outlook's Exclusive Interview with Engineer Rashid
  4. West Bengal Govt To Continue Only 1 Tram Route In Kolkata From Now On
  5. 'Money Spinning Machine': SC Dismisses Punjab Govt's Plea To Widen 'NRI' Quota | What Is It All About?
Entertainment News
  1. Actor-Legislator M Mukesh Arrested In Rape Case By SIT And Released On Bail
  2. Kerala High Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail Plea Of Siddique In Rape Case
  3. Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies Is India's Official Entry For Oscars 2025
  4. Yudhra Review: Siddhant Chaturvedi-Led Actioner Is A Mind-Numbing Slog
  5. The Night Manager Nominated For Best Drama Series At International Emmys; Check Out Full List Of Nominees Here
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Minnesota, Virginia And Other States Head To The Polls | What We Know About Early Voting
  2. Ryan Wesley Routh Left A Note Indicating Intention To Kill Trump: US Justice Department
  3. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris Leads In Latest Polls; Trump Declares November Polls His 'Last' | Top Points
  4. Bibles, Sneakers And NFTs: How Trump Is Turning Merch Into Millions
  5. US: Mass Shooting In Alabama Kills 4, Several Injured In Birmingham
World News
  1. Elon Musk's X Faces Backlash Over Block Feature Changes | What It Means For The Users
  2. Late Snowstorms Hit Coastal South Africa: 2 Dead, Major Highways Closed, Flooding Risks Loom
  3. Who Is Harini Amarasuriya? Sri Lanka's 1st Woman Prime Minister In Over 2 Decades
  4. Deadly Fungal Infection: The Overlooked 'Silent Pandemic' Amidst Global Antimicrobial Resistance Crisis
  5. Iran Sent Thousands Of SMS Seeking Revenge Over 2023 Quran Burnings, Says Sweden
Latest Stories
  1. Deadly Fungal Infection: The Overlooked 'Silent Pandemic' Amidst Global Antimicrobial Resistance Crisis
  2. Is Mpox Clade 1b Strain More Dangerous Than Clade 2? | Explained
  3. Gujarat: School Principal Kills 6-Year-Old Girl For Resisting Rape, Arrested; Body Dumped In School Compound
  4. Mali Vs Malawi, ICC T20 WC Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier-A Toss Update: MLI Elect To Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  5. Today's Horoscope For September 24, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  6. The Rise Of The Machines: Influencer Edition
  7. 'War Is Not With You': Netanyahu's Message For Lebanon After 558 Killed In Deadliest Israeli Strikes | Top Points
  8. US Elections 2024: Minnesota, Virginia And Other States Head To The Polls | What We Know About Early Voting