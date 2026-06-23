France Vs Iraq, FIFA World Cup 2026: Why Was Start Of Second-Half Suspended At Philadelphia Stadium?

O
Outlook Sports Desk
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At half-time, uncertainty arose regarding the possibility of the game restarting, but FIFA announced at the stadium that play has been suspended due to the prevailing weather conditions

France Vs Iraq, FIFA World Cup 2026: See Best Photos
A general view of the stadium during a storm delay in the World Cup Group I soccer match between France and Iraq in Philadelphia, Photo: AP/Matt Rourke
Summary of this article

  • Start of the 2nd half has been delayed at the FRA vs IRQ game

  • Philadelphia stadium has been evacuated with most fans been advised to move inside

  • Kylian Mbappe goal sees FRA lead at HT against IRQ

The group stage encounter between France and Iraq at the FIFA World Cup 2026 encountered interruptions, as the start of the second half was postponed, with the majority of fans eagerly awaiting the resumption of play at the Philadelphia stadium.

The match in Philadelphia was initially forecasted to experience rain and thunderstorms; however, the precipitation subsided after a few brief showers before the kick-off.

Nevertheless, rain returned during the FRA vs IRQ match, intensifying significantly and impacting the visibility of the game.

At half-time, uncertainty arose regarding the possibility of the game restarting, but FIFA announced at the stadium that play has been suspended due to the prevailing weather conditions.

“Due to adverse weather conditions in Philadelphia, including the risk of lightning in the vicinity of the stadium, the FIFA World Cup match between France and Iraq has been suspended,” FIFA said in a statement.

“A 30-minute break has been announced. FIFA will follow the safety protocols established by the local authorities, and the match will resume as soon as it is safe to do so. The safety and security of all individuals is FIFA’s priority. We thank all fans for their understanding and cooperation.”

Related Content
Fans are warned to seek shelter from approaching thunder storm during the World Cup Group I soccer match between France and Iraq in Philadelphia, Monday, June 22, 2026 - AP/Derik Hamilton
France's N'Golo Kante, left, Jean-Philippe Mateta, center, and Warren Zaire-Emery leave the pitch at the end of the first time - AP/Matt Slocum
France's Kylian Mbappe (10) shoots and scores their second goal during the World Cup Group I soccer match between France and Senegal in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Tuesday, June 16, 2026. - AP Photo/Steve Luciano
Norway footballers in the viking photshoot by David Yarrow ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026. - nff_landslag/X

Regarding the match, Kylian Mbappe, who netted two goals in France’s opening match against Senegal, put France in the lead in the 14th minute against Iraq at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Monday night. At half-time, France is ahead 1-0.

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