France Vs Iraq, FIFA World Cup 2026: See Best Photos From Group I Clash In Philadelphia
Argentina Vs Austria Match Gallery, FIFA World Cup 2026: Anchored in South Philadelphia, Philadelphia Stadium (Lincoln Financial Field), USA, gears up to host a highly anticipated Group I fixture of Match Week 2 in the FIFA World Cup 2026, where two-time world champions France take on Iraq in what is set to be a thrilling battle. Group I began most entertainingly, with France defeating Senegal 3-1 and Norway thrashing 4-1, producing a total of nine goals in just two games. Les Blues are just a win away from securing a knockout berth, whereas it is now or never for the Lions of Mesopotamia to keep their top two hopes alive. Catch the best photos from FRA vs IRQ, FIFA World Cup 2026 match here
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