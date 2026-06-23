France Vs Iraq, FIFA World Cup 2026: See Best Photos From Group I Clash In Philadelphia

Argentina Vs Austria Match Gallery, FIFA World Cup 2026: Anchored in South Philadelphia, Philadelphia Stadium (Lincoln Financial Field), USA, gears up to host a highly anticipated Group I fixture of Match Week 2 in the FIFA World Cup 2026, where two-time world champions France take on Iraq in what is set to be a thrilling battle. Group I began most entertainingly, with France defeating Senegal 3-1 and Norway thrashing 4-1, producing a total of nine goals in just two games. Les Blues are just a win away from securing a knockout berth, whereas it is now or never for the Lions of Mesopotamia to keep their top two hopes alive. Catch the best photos from FRA vs IRQ, FIFA World Cup 2026 match here

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Outlook Sports Desk
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France Vs Iraq, FIFA World Cup 2026: See Best Photos
Players of France, left, and Iraq line up prior to the World Cup Group I soccer match between France and Iraq in Philadelphia AP/Matt Rourke
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France Vs Iraq, FIFA World Cup 2026: See Best Photos
France's Kylian Mbappe (10) warms up ahead of the World Cup Group I soccer match between France and Iraq. AP/Petr David Josek
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France Vs Iraq, FIFA World Cup 2026: See Best Photos
France's Jules Kounde (5) warms up for the World Cup Group I soccer match between France and Iraq in Philadelphia AP
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France Vs Iraq, FIFA World Cup 2026: See Best Photos
France players warm up for the World Cup Group I soccer match between France and Iraq in Philadelphia AP
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France Vs Iraq, FIFA World Cup 2026: See Best Photos
Players of Iraq enter to the pitch prior to the World Cup Group I soccer match AP/Matt Slocum
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France Vs Iraq, FIFA World Cup 2026: See Best Photos
Supporters react ahead of the World Cup Group I soccer match between France and Iraq in Philadelphia AP/Petr David Josek
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France vs Iraq FIFA World Cup 2026: See Best Photos
France vs Iraq FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Score: FRA take on IRQ in Philadelphia. Derik Hamilton/AP
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France vs Iraq FIFA World Cup 2026: See Best Photos
France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring his side's opening goal during the World Cup Group I soccer match AP/Matt Slocum
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France vs Iraq FIFA World Cup 2026: See Best Photos
Players enters to the pitch prior to the World Cup Group I soccer match between France and Iraq in Philadelphia AP/Matt Slocum
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France vs Iraq FIFA World Cup 2026: See Best Photos
France's Michael Olise (11) and Iraq's Merchas Doski (23) battle AP/Petr David Josek
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