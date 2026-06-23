France Vs Iraq, FIFA World Cup 2026: See Best Photos From Group I Clash In Philadelphia

Players of France, left, and Iraq line up prior to the World Cup Group I soccer match between France and Iraq in Philadelphia AP/Matt Rourke

1/9 France's Kylian Mbappe (10) warms up ahead of the World Cup Group I soccer match between France and Iraq. AP/Petr David Josek





2/9 France's Jules Kounde (5) warms up for the World Cup Group I soccer match between France and Iraq in Philadelphia AP





3/9 France players warm up for the World Cup Group I soccer match between France and Iraq in Philadelphia AP





4/9 Players of Iraq enter to the pitch prior to the World Cup Group I soccer match AP/Matt Slocum





5/9 Supporters react ahead of the World Cup Group I soccer match between France and Iraq in Philadelphia AP/Petr David Josek





6/9 France vs Iraq FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Score: FRA take on IRQ in Philadelphia. Derik Hamilton/AP





7/9 France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring his side's opening goal during the World Cup Group I soccer match AP/Matt Slocum





8/9 Players enters to the pitch prior to the World Cup Group I soccer match between France and Iraq in Philadelphia AP/Matt Slocum





9/9 France's Michael Olise (11) and Iraq's Merchas Doski (23) battle AP/Petr David Josek





