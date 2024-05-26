Art & Entertainment

Kartik Aaryan Shares Video From 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' Sets With Rajpal Yadav Grooving To 'Satyanaas'

Actor Kartik Aaryan, who is gearing up for his upcoming sports drama film, 'Chandu Champion', has shared a dancing video from the sets of his film, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'.

Kartik Aaryan
Kartik Aaryan Photo: X
info_icon

Actor Kartik Aaryan, who is gearing up for his upcoming sports drama film, 'Chandu Champion', has shared a dancing video from the sets of his film, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'.

In the video, Kartik can be seen dancing with actor Rajpal Yadav. On Sunday, the actor took to his Instagram and shared a video in which he and Rajpal Yadav are dressed as their characters from the ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ franchise. Kartik is seen donning a black kurta as Rooh Baba, while Rajpal Yadav appears as Chhota Pandit.

The two are grooving to the song 'Satyanaas' from 'Chandu Champion'. The actor captioned the video: "Rooh Baba aur Chhota Pandit ne bhi kar diya #Satyanaas. #ChanduChampionxBhoolBhulaiyaa3 #ChanduChampion #14thJune." 'Chandu Champion' is based on India's first Paralympic gold medalist, Murlikant Petkar.

The film is directed by Kabir Khan, who is known for 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' and 'Ek Tha Tiger'. The film, jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, is set to release on June 14. --IANS aa/prw

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. LIVE Cyclone Remal: Landfall Expected Around 11:00 PM; Over 1 Lakh People Evacuated In West Bengal
  2. How Cyclone 'Remal' Got Its Name
  3. Swati Maliwal Alleges Rape And Death Threats, Accuses YouTuber Dhruv Rathee Of Making 'One-sided' Video
  4. Cyclone Remal: Kolkata Airport Wears Deserted Look As Cyclone Forces Flight Suspensions
  5. Outlook News Wrap, May 26: PM Modi’s ‘Jihadis Supporting’ INDIA-bloc Claim, Cyclone Remal In Bengal, Hamas’ Missile Attack On Israel
Entertainment News
  1. ‘All We Imagine as Light’ Intimacy Co-Ordinator Naina Bhan Calls Cannes win 'Emotional Victory’
  2. As FTII Congratulates Ex-Student Payal Kapadia, Ali Fazal Reminds It Of Action Against Her
  3. Veteran Pakistani Actor Talat Hussain Dies At 83
  4. Top 10 K-Pop Songs Of The Week: aespa's 'Supernova' Beats Jimin's 'Like Crazy To No. 1 Position
  5. Cannes 2024: ‘She’s Got No Name’ Leaves You Wanting For More After A Star-Studded Premiere – View Pics
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Home Curse Broken: Charles Leclerc Wins Monaco Grand Prix
  2. KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final Live Score: Starc Seals the Deal - Sunrisers Hyderabad All Out 113 All Out, Nine Balls Left
  3. ICC T20 WC 2024, Namibia Vs Uganda, Warm-Up Match Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch
  4. KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final: Sunrisers Dismissed For Lowest-Ever Total In Title Clashes
  5. KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final: Starc's 'Ball Of Tournament' To Abhishek - Watch
World News
  1. New York City Hotel Prices Reach Record High Amid Migrant Crisis And Travel Resurgence: What Travelers Need To Know
  2. Turbulence On Qatar Airways Flight Leaves 12 Injured
  3. Aid Trucks Begin Entering Gaza Under Agreement With Egypt To Bypass Rafah
  4. Periodical Cicadas Emergence: Rare Blue-Eyed Cicada Spotted In Illinois
  5. Hamas Launches Missile Attack On Israel's Tel Aviv
Latest Stories
  1. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 6 Voting: 8 PM Voter Turnout At 59.46%; Highest In Bengal, Lowest In J&K | Highlights
  2. Anasuya Sengupta Becomes First Indian Actor To Win Best Actress At Cannes
  3. Pretty In Pink! Preity Zinta Turns Head As She Graces Cannes 2024 Red Carpet In A Gorgeous Saree
  4. 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Vineet Raina AKA Dev Shekawat Quits The Show Due To THIS Reason
  5. Chhattisgarh: 1 Killed, 6 Injured In Blast At Bemetara's Explosives Manufacturing Factory
  6. Sports News Highlights: Manchester United Win FA Cup; England Beat Pakistan By 23 Runs In 2nd T20I
  7. Anantnag-Rajouri Voting: PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti Says Party's Polling Agents 'Arrested', Holds Protest