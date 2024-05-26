Kartik Aaryan Shares Video From 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' Sets With Rajpal Yadav Grooving To 'Satyanaas'

In the video, Kartik can be seen dancing with actor Rajpal Yadav. On Sunday, the actor took to his Instagram and shared a video in which he and Rajpal Yadav are dressed as their characters from the ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ franchise. Kartik is seen donning a black kurta as Rooh Baba, while Rajpal Yadav appears as Chhota Pandit.