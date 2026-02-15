India Women Vs Australia Women Toss Update, 1st T20I: IND-W To Bowl First – Check Playing XIs

India Women vs Australia Women, 1st T20I: Know all about the IND-W vs AUS-W 1st T20I at Sydney Cricket Ground, including toss update, playing XIs, live streaming details and more

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Women vs Australia Women 1st T20I 2026 toss update playing Xis result Sydney
India captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Australia captain Sophie Molineux ahead of the first T20I match on February 15, 2026. | Photo: X/BCCIWomen
info_icon

India Women take on Australia Women in the first T20I match at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday, February 15, 2026. This is the start of their three-match T20I series, which will be followed by three ODIs and a day-night Test.

India, fresh off a 5-0 home series win over Sri Lanka, will look for a historic win on Australian soil. Australia, meanwhile, will look for a bright start under new captain Sophie Molineux.

India Women vs Australia Women, 1st T20I: Toss Update

The India Women vs Australia Women toss was supposed to take place at 1:15 PM IST, but it has been delayed due to light rainfall at the SCG.

The toss took place after a delay of just over 10 minutes. India captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and opted to bowl first.

India Women vs Australia Women, 1st T20I: Playing XIs

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Kranti Gaud, Sree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur.

Australia Women: Beth Mooney (wk), Georgia Voll, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux (c), Kim Garth, Darcie Brown.

India Women vs Australia Women, 1st T20I: Full Squads

India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Vaishnavi Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur, Bharti Fulmali, Sneh Rana, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Gunalan Kamalini.

Related Content
Related Content

Australia Women: Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney (wk), Georgia Voll, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Kim Garth, Sophie Molineux (c), Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, Grace Harris, Nicola Carey, Georgia Wareham.

India Women vs Australia Women, 1st T20I: Live Streaming Details

The India Women vs Australia Women, 1st T20I will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. Television broadcasts will take place on the Star Sports 3 and Star Sports Select 1 (SD & HD) channels.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Nepal Vs West Indies LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Windies On Track For Victory; WI 73/1 (9 Overs), NEP 133/8

  2. India Women Vs Australia Women LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Harmanpreet Leads Charge For Upset In Sydney Opener

  3. India A Vs Pakistan A LIVE Score, Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: IND-A Bowlers Dominate | PAK-A 74/7 (15)

  4. ICC T20 World Cup Dispatch: Abhishek Back For India; IND V PAK Handshake Controversy; BCCI-BCB Meeting On Cards

  5. IND Vs PAK, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Will Pakistan Shake Hands With Indian Players? Salman Ali Agha Reveals

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  3. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  4. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  5. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Union Cabinet Clears ‘Urban Challenge Fund’ For Cities

  2. Caste in Classrooms: Discrimination in Higher Education

  3. After the Wipeout: How Prashant Kishor Is Rebuilding Jan Suraaj As Bihar’s De Facto Opposition

  4. Human Chains in Tripura Over Kokborok Script Demand

  5. Polyphonic Left, Proxy Islamophobia And Communal Engineering In Kerala

Entertainment News

  1. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  2. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  3. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  4. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  5. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. How Bangladesh's New BNP Government Sees Its Neighbours

  2. Tarique Rahman Set to Take Oath as Bangladesh PM

  3. Art Is Never Apolitical: Arundhati Roy Rebukes Berlinale Jury’s Artistic Neutrality

  4. Arundhati Roy Pulls Out of Berlinale 2026 Over Jury’s Gaza Remarks

  5. Bangladesh’s Democratic Mandate And Its Message To India And The World

Latest Stories

  1. Pothole Deaths In India Rise 53% In 5 Years: 9,438 Killed Between 2020-2024

  2. Polyphonic Left, Proxy Islamophobia And Communal Engineering In Kerala

  3. EC Appoints NK Mishra As Special Observer For West Bengal Assembly Polls 2026

  4. Anand Ramanand Sagar Chopra, Son Of Ramanand Sagar, Passes Away At 84

  5. Nikhil Gupta Pleads Guilty In US Plot To Assassinate Khalistani Leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

  6. Pakistan Vs Germany Hockey Highlights, FIH Pro League: Honamas Drub Green Shirts In Hobart

  7. Ireland Vs Oman Highlights, T20 World Cup 2026: Lorcan Tucker's 94* Power IRE To 96-Run Victory Over OMN

  8. O' Romeo Box Office Collection Day 1: Shahid Kapoor-Starrer Fails To Earn In Double-Digit