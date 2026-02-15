India Women Vs Australia Women Toss Update, 1st T20I: IND-W To Bowl First – Check Playing XIs

India Women take on Australia Women in the first T20I match at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday, February 15, 2026. This is the start of their three-match T20I series, which will be followed by three ODIs and a day-night Test.
India, fresh off a 5-0 home series win over Sri Lanka, will look for a historic win on Australian soil. Australia, meanwhile, will look for a bright start under new captain Sophie Molineux.
India Women vs Australia Women, 1st T20I: Toss Update
The India Women vs Australia Women toss was supposed to take place at 1:15 PM IST, but it has been delayed due to light rainfall at the SCG.
The toss took place after a delay of just over 10 minutes. India captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and opted to bowl first.
India Women vs Australia Women, 1st T20I: Playing XIs
India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Kranti Gaud, Sree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur.
Australia Women: Beth Mooney (wk), Georgia Voll, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux (c), Kim Garth, Darcie Brown.
India Women vs Australia Women, 1st T20I: Full Squads
India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Vaishnavi Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur, Bharti Fulmali, Sneh Rana, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Gunalan Kamalini.
Australia Women: Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney (wk), Georgia Voll, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Kim Garth, Sophie Molineux (c), Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, Grace Harris, Nicola Carey, Georgia Wareham.
India Women vs Australia Women, 1st T20I: Live Streaming Details
The India Women vs Australia Women, 1st T20I will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. Television broadcasts will take place on the Star Sports 3 and Star Sports Select 1 (SD & HD) channels.