Arundhati Roy: A Relentless Voice of Conscience And Literary Integrity

Accepting the 2026 Mathrubhumi Book of the Year Award for Mother Mary Comes to Me, Arundhati Roy described her writing as a continuous search grounded in freedom and artistic integrity, shaped by grief, memory and her complex relationship with her mother, Mary Roy.

O
Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Indian author Arundhati Roy
Indian author Arundhati Roy during a conversation on her new memoir Mother Mary Comes To Me during a literary session at St. Xavier s College on January 14, 2026 in Kolkata, India Photo: Source: IMAGO / Hindustan Times
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Over decades, Roy has emerged as a fearless public intellectual, challenging nuclear policy, refusing State honours.

  • She has repeatedly clashed with the government for her outspoken defence of democratic rights and free speech.

  • Beyond literature, her influence as a moral and political voice endures, most recently in her call to defend Kerala as a bulwark against fascism.

While accepting the 2026 Mathrubhumi Book of the Year Award for her searing memoir 'Mother Mary Comes to Me' which was published last year, Booker-winning author Arundhati Roy said that her body of work—her essays, novels and memoir—are all part of a continuous search rooted in freedom and artistic integrity. In 'Mother Mary Comes to Me' Roy delves into the complicated relationship she shared with her mother Mary Roy, who was her 'shelter and her storm'. She grappled with sadness, anger, memory, grief and love while working on her memoir in the aftermath of her mother's death in 2022.

Mary Roy, educator, crusader and a force of nature, was her daughter's most complicated and intriguing subject. Mrs Roy—as her students, and her daughter and her son Lalith Kumar Roy, used to call her—founded the unconventional Corpus Christi High School (Pallikoodam) at Kottayam. She sued her brother George Isaac to claim equal access to their ancestral property and her perseverance won a landmark legal battle for Syrian Christian women to be granted equal inheritance rights. Though she was criticised by many in her community, Mary Roy was never the one to say ‘let it be’.

Accepting the Mathrubhumi Book Award at Thiruvananthapuram, Arundhati Roy spoke about the need for writers to resist the urge to smooth over contradictions, pointing out that that there are no "uncomplicated positions in a globalised world".

Related Content
Related Content
Arundhati Roy - Narendra Bisht
Arundhati Roy: Literary Icon, India’s “Troublemaker”

BY Avantika Mehta

At Outlook, we have watched Arundhati Roy emerge over the decades as a fierce crusader for democratic rights, a staunch defender of free speech, and a brilliant writer, marked by her many run-ins with the government.

In From Critiquing Nuclear Policy To Refusing National Award, we recount the timeline of Arundhati Roy's run-ins with the Indian government, starting from 2002 till her prosecution under UAPA.

In 1998, Roy wrote for Outlook, The End Of Imagination, stating the impending doom of the nuclear weapon, mentioning that if there is a nuclear war, the foes will not be China or America or even each other. The foe will be the earth herself.

“I am prepared to grovel. To humiliate myself abjectly, because, in the circumstances, silence would be indefensible. So those of you who are willing: let's pick our parts, put on these discarded costumes and speak our second-hand lines in this sad second-hand play. But let's not forget that the stakes we're playing for are huge. Our fatigue and our shame could mean the end of us. The end of our children and our children's children. Of everything we love.”

In Summer Games With Nuclear Bombs, Roy reflects on the hypocrisy of Western nuclear powers over denunciation of the tests by others.

However, the author prompted another question, the value of seeking safety elsewhere or escaping the spectre of annihilation.

“ And Delhi is a prime target. It is.

But where shall we go? Is it possible to go out and buy another life because this one's not panning out?

If I go away, and everything and everyone - every friend, every tree, every home, every dog, squirrel and bird that I have known and loved - is incinerated, how shall I live on? Who shall I love? And who will love me back? Which society will welcome me and allow me to be the hooligan that I am here, at home?”

Outlook wrote about the The Booker Prize winner in Literary Icon, India’s “Troublemaker."

“In an India that likes to get by, to adjust, to compromise, to curry favour with the powerful, Roy refused to censure her political rage and personal belief. She taught a whole generation that we must stand in solidarity with the powerless and snub our noses at tyrants. Amid the sea of 1990s Indian writers known for their intricate, lace-like sentences and opaque commentary on culture, Roy’s voice was distinctive for its fearless directness.”

In the face of authorities consistently bent on curbing dissent, Arundhati Roy has stood tall as a flagbearer. She does not mince her words.

Just two days ago, she described Kerala as a vital bulwark against fascism, urging citizens to safeguard their cultural legacy. Her influence extends far beyond her literary genius, with the 2026 Mathrubhumi Book Award adding yet another feather to her cap.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ranji Trophy LIVE Scores, Round 7 Day 4: Vidarbha Need 110 Runs To Seal Win; All Eyes On Mumbai Vs Delhi

  2. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Teams' Fixtures From February 1 To Start Of Tournament

  3. SA Vs WI: Lungi Ngidi Calls Playing Pink Day T20I For Breast Cancer Awareness Personal Cause

  4. 'Focus Is On Winning Matches, Not Personal Milestones': Ishan Kishan Eyes WC Glory After NZ Series Win

  5. IND Vs NZ, 5th T20I: Ishan Kishan’s 103 And Arshdeep Singh’s Five-Wicket Haul Lead India To 46-Run Win

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. AUS Open 2026: Rybakina Poses With Trophy On The Banks Of River Yarra In Melbourne

  2. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic Live Streaming, Australian Open 2026: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles Final?

  3. Australian Open 2026 Prize Money: How Much Will Women's Singles Winner Elena Rybakina Earn?

  4. Sabalenka Vs Rybakina Highlights, Australian Open 2026 Final: Kazakh Star Secures Second Grand Slam Title

  5. Australian Open Final: Elena Rybakina Beats No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, Claims Maiden Melbourne Title

Badminton

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  4. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  5. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Union Budget 2026: How Fiscal Allocations Are Reshaping Centre–State Relations

  2. Gadkari Hails Sunetra Pawar After Deputy CM Oath

  3. Union Budget 2026: Finance Commission and Southern States’ Discomfort, Explained

  4. Two Decades of Gender Budgeting—What It Gets Right And Where It Falls Short

  5. TMC Feels The Heat, As Bengal Momo Godown Fire Triggers Pre-Poll Blame-Game

Entertainment News

  1. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  2. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  3. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  4. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  5. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

US News

  1. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  4. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

World News

  1. Activists Back Rojava Women, Call for Lasting Peace in Syria

  2. UAE Welcomes India-EU Free Trade Deal, Backs Open Economic Cooperation

  3. Elon Musk’s Vision: Why He Wants To Build AI Data Centres In Space

  4. Wagner Moura To Star In Lisandro Alonso’s Remake Of Taste Of Cherry By Abbas Kiarostami

  5. Epstein Files Released: Emails Show Ties With Powerful Figures, New Details On Death

Latest Stories

  1. Elche 1-3 Barcelona Highlights, La Liga 2025-26: Yamal, Torres, Rashford Fire Barca Four Points Clear

  2. Manipur’s Foothills Road Row: Access, Territory And A Fresh Cycle Of Blockades

  3. Liverpool 4-1 Newcastle United, Premier League: Ekitike, Wirtz Star In Emphatic Comeback Win

  4. 10 Years Of The Juvenile Justice Act: What The Law Sees And Refuses To See

  5. Volkanovski Vs Lopes Highlights, UFC 325: Australian Wins Featherweight Title In Sydney

  6. Union Budget 2026 Wishlist: Jharkhand Wants Centre to Release Pending Funds

  7. Union Budget 2026 Wish-list: J&K Seeks Increased Central Assistance As Fund Crunch Hits Developmental Projects

  8. Taurus February 2026 Horoscope: Steady Progress In Career, Strong Finances, Evolving Relationships, And Health Focus