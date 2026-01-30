Arundhati Roy: A Relentless Voice of Conscience And Literary Integrity

Indian author Arundhati Roy during a conversation on her new memoir Mother Mary Comes To Me during a literary session at St. Xavier s College on January 14, 2026 in Kolkata, India Photo: Source: IMAGO / Hindustan Times

Indian author Arundhati Roy during a conversation on her new memoir Mother Mary Comes To Me during a literary session at St. Xavier s College on January 14, 2026 in Kolkata, India Photo: Source: IMAGO / Hindustan Times