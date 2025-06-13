Art & Entertainment

Air India Plane Crash: Vir Das Supports The Airline; Says, 'They Are The Best Crew In The Sky'

Vir Das took to his social media handles to express grief over the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad and also supported Air India, that has faced backlash on social media.

Vir Das
Vir Das supports Air India after the airline faced backlash Photo: Instagram
info_icon

After the most devastating Air India plane crash on Thursday, which claimed many lives and left several injured, the airline have been facing criticism for the crisis. Amid the backlash, comedian-actor Vir Das has stepped forward to support the airline.

On Thursday, Vir took to his social media handles to express grief over the tragic incident and also supported Air India.

He wrote, "It’s a tragic day for so many families. And all our thoughts and prayers are with them. I just wanted to add my support for the crew. I’ve flown Air India all my life. It is not an airline without problems but without fail, I know them to be the best crew in the sky."

"Time will tell what happened on this tragic flight. I cannot imagine how hard it is for them to do their job right now having lost their own. For the crew, just to say one stands with you. And hopes to see you soon on a flight," he added.

Vikrant Massey denies losing his cousin in the Air India plane crash - Instagram
Vikrant Massey Clarifies Flight Co-Pilot Clive Kunder Who Died In Ahmedabad Plane Crash Wasn't His Cousin

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Have a look at Vir Das' post.

Air India plane crash site in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on June 13, a day after the fateful crash took likes of at least 256 people. - Dinesh Parab / Outlook India
Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Black Box Recovered; Gujarat Governor Visits Late Former CM Vijay Rupani's Residence

BY Outlook Web Desk

About the plane crash

On Thursday, a London-bound Air India plane crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. It struck a building near BJ Medical College’s doctors' hostel in Ahmedabad’s Meghani Nagar area. As per reports, over 260 people died, including passengers, crew, and several people on the ground. Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was also among the deceased. Only one passenger survived the horrific Ahmedabad plane crash. The Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner (AI 171) was carrying 242 people, including 230 passengers and 12 crew members.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. SA Vs AUS, WTC Final 2025 Day 3: Bavuma Grit, Markram Ton Put Proteas On Brink Of Historic Win
  2. India VS England Test Rivalry History: All You Need To Know
  3. Who Is Sanjay Krishnamurthi? Bengaluru Boy Who Smashes Four Sixes Off Rachin Ravindra's Over In MLC 2025
  4. Finn Allen Breaks Chris Gayle's Sixes Record As MLC 2025 Kicks Off With California Fireworks - WATCH 19 Sixes
  5. India Vs India A Warm-Up Match: What To Expect From 'Closed Door' Game - Here's All You Need To Know
Football News
  1. Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 138th International Goal As Portugal Fight Back Against Spain In Nations League Final
  2. FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Italy Sack Luciano Spalletti Ahead Of Moldova Match
  3. Belgium Vs Wales, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: WAL Boss Bellamy Unfazed By BEL's Stature
  4. Kylian Mbappe Has No Issue With France Critics After 50th International Goal
  5. Club World Cup Has Faced Pushback In Europe But FIFA Is Banking On Its Big Bet
Tennis News
  1. Emma Raducanu Vs Zheng Qinwen, Queen's Club: Olympic Gold Medallist Cruises Into Semi-Finals
  2. Stuttgart Open 2025: Zverev Sets Up Semi-Final Clash With Shelton After Beating Nakashima
  3. Stuttgart Open 2025: Alexander Zverev Into Quarters Despite Making It 'Complicated'
  4. Queen's Club C'ships: Emma Raducanu Becomes British Number 1 With Last 16 Victory
  5. Queen's Club: Emma Raducanu, Katie Boulter Knocked Out Of Women's Doubles
Badminton News
  1. Indonesia Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Cruise Into Quarters, Sindhu Bows Out
  2. PV Sindhu Vs P Chochuwong Live Streaming, Indonesia Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Match
  3. Indonesia Open Round 1: Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag Win; Sen, Prannoy Bow Out
  4. Satwik-Chirag On Semifinal Finish At Singapore Open: 'Best Is Yet To Come'
  5. Singapore Open: Satwik-Chirag Falter At Semifinal With Close Defeat To Chia-Soh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Black Box Recovered; Gujarat Governor Visits Late Former CM Vijay Rupani's Residence
  2. Maharashtra: Congress Chief Nana Patole Writes To President Demanding Probe Into Alleged Rigging In State Assembly Polls
  3. Air India Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Thailand After Bomb Threat
  4. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: One Family Searched For A Loved One; Others Fled For Their Lives
  5. Air India Plane Crash: 'Still Don't Know How I Escaped', Says Lone Survivor Vishwaskumar Ramesh
Entertainment News
  1. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?
  2. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night
  3. Met Gala 2025: From Priyanka Chopra To Isha Ambani - A Look Back At Indian Celebrities' Most Iconic Red Carpet Moments
  4. 10 Iconic Met Gala Looks Through The Years
  5. Met Gala 2025: When And Where To Watch Fashion's Biggest Night In India; Indian Celebrities Gracing Red Carpet And Their Looks
US News
  1. Trump Says ‘We Knew Everything’ About Israel’s Strikes On Iran: Reports
  2. Appeals Court Temporarily Halts Judge’s Order Returning National Guard Control To California
  3. US Army General Calls Pakistan 'Phenomenal Partner' To Counter Terrorism; Congress Questions PM Modi's Diplomacy
  4. US: Protests Spread Nationwide Amid LA Mayors Urging Trump To Stop Raids; Pentagon Says $134M Cost In Guard Deployment
  5. US-China Deals: America To Get Rare Minerals, Magnets; Admissions At US Colleges, Universities For China | Details
World News
  1. Air India Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Thailand After Bomb Threat
  2. Israel Strikes Iran’s Nuclear Sites, Risks Escalating Full-Scale War
  3. Benjamin Netanyahu Dials PM Modi, Briefs On Situation With Iran; India Shares Concerns
  4. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World
  5. Israel-Iran Conflict Diverts 16 Flights : How Is The Indian Air Travel Affected by Iran's Airspace Closure ?
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope for June 14, 2025: Big Changes Ahead for Gemini, Scorpio, and Pisces
  2. MI New York Vs Texas Super Kings, MLC 2025: NY Chose To Field – Check Playing XIs
  3. Trump Says ‘We Knew Everything’ About Israel’s Strikes On Iran: Reports
  4. 'Bunny Hop' Catches To Be Outlawed As MCC Rewrites Boundary Law – Check Here!
  5. SC Seeks Karnataka Govt's Response To Plea Seeking Protection From Threats Against Screening Of Thug Life
  6. Weekly Horoscope For June 15th To June 21st: Dive Into Detailed Astrological Insights For Each Zodiac Sign
  7. Ahmedabad Airplane Crash: Govt Forms High Level Panel To Probe Ahmedabad Crash
  8. Sports LIVE Today: Inter Miami Face Al Ahly In Club World Cup Opener; South Africa 69 Away From WTC Glory