Air India Plane Crash: Vir Das Supports The Airline; Says, 'They Are The Best Crew In The Sky'

After the most devastating Air India plane crash on Thursday, which claimed many lives and left several injured, the airline have been facing criticism for the crisis. Amid the backlash, comedian-actor Vir Das has stepped forward to support the airline.
On Thursday, Vir took to his social media handles to express grief over the tragic incident and also supported Air India.
He wrote, "It’s a tragic day for so many families. And all our thoughts and prayers are with them. I just wanted to add my support for the crew. I’ve flown Air India all my life. It is not an airline without problems but without fail, I know them to be the best crew in the sky."
"Time will tell what happened on this tragic flight. I cannot imagine how hard it is for them to do their job right now having lost their own. For the crew, just to say one stands with you. And hopes to see you soon on a flight," he added.
Have a look at Vir Das' post.
About the plane crash
On Thursday, a London-bound Air India plane crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. It struck a building near BJ Medical College’s doctors' hostel in Ahmedabad’s Meghani Nagar area. As per reports, over 260 people died, including passengers, crew, and several people on the ground. Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was also among the deceased. Only one passenger survived the horrific Ahmedabad plane crash. The Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner (AI 171) was carrying 242 people, including 230 passengers and 12 crew members.