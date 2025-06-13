After the tragic Ahmedabad plane crash, actor Vikrant Massey condoled the death of the first officer of the plane, Clive Kunder. In an Instagram post, the actor wrote, "My heart breaks for the families & loved ones of

the ones who lost their lives in the unimaginably tragic air crash in Ahmedabad today. It pains even more to know that my uncle, Clifford Kunder lost his son, Clive Kunder, who was the first officer operating on that fateful flight. May God give strength to you and your family uncle and to all deeply affected."