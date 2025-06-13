Art & Entertainment

Vikrant Massey Clarifies Flight Co-Pilot Clive Kunder Who Died In Ahmedabad Plane Crash Wasn't His Cousin

Vikrant Massey clarified that the flight's co-pilot, who died in the Air India plane crash, was a family friend, and not his cousin.

Vikrant Massey
Vikrant Massey denies losing his cousin in the Air India plane crash Photo: Instagram
info_icon

After the tragic Ahmedabad plane crash, actor Vikrant Massey condoled the death of the first officer of the plane, Clive Kunder. In an Instagram post, the actor wrote, "My heart breaks for the families & loved ones of
the ones who lost their lives in the unimaginably tragic air crash in Ahmedabad today. It pains even more to know that my uncle, Clifford Kunder lost his son, Clive Kunder, who was the first officer operating on that fateful flight. May God give strength to you and your family uncle and to all deeply affected."

Soon, there were reports that Clive Kunder was Vikrant's cousin. The actor has denied losing his cousin in the plane crash and said that Kunder's are their family friends.

In a new post, Vikrant Massey clarified that Clive Kunder was not his cousin. "Dear friends in the media and elsewhere, the unfortunately diseased Mr Clive Kunder was not my cousin. The Kunders are our family friends. Request no more speculations and let the family and loved ones grieve in peace (sic)," wrote the 12th Fail actor.

Vikrant Masseys post
Vikrant Massey's post Photo: Instagram
info_icon
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met those injured in the Air India plane crash at the civil hospital in Ahmedabad. - PTI
Ahmedabad Plane Crash LIVE: PM Modi Takes Stock Of Crash Site, Meets Injured At Hospital

BY Outlook Web Desk

About Ahmedabad Plane Crash

An Air India flight AI171, a Boeing Dreamliner 787-8 which had 169 Indians, 53 British nationals, one Canadian and 7 Portuguese on board, crashed immediately after take-off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad, on Thursday afternoon. The London-bound plane crashed into the hostel of the BJ Medical College in Meghani Nagar, causing a large number of fatalities. Only one passenger survived the deadly Air India crash and is currently receiving treatment.

Several Bollywood celebs including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Sunny Deol, Alia Bhatt, Allu Arjun, and Vicky Kaushal among others expressed grief and sent prayers to the victims' families.



MOST POPULAR

WATCH

PHOTOS

