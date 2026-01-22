The Inimitable Legacy Of Jaipal Singh Munda

Decolonisation is a complex process. In India today, the British may be gone but the internal colonisation that Jaipal Singh was so concerned about remains. Back in 1946, in perfect Oxford English, he addressed the Constituent Assembly, saying, ‘‘we are millions and millions and we are the real owners of India. It has recently become the fashion to talk of ‘Quit India’. I do hope this is just a stage for the rehabilitation of, for the resettlement of, the real people of India. Let the British quit, then after that all the later comers, the later intruders quit. Then there will be left behind only the aboriginal people of India.” For him, it was not just freedom from white British rule over Indians that had to be fought for but also freedom from the grip of high caste outsiders that had impoverished Adivasis. He said, “if there is any group of Indian people that has been shabbily treated it is my people. They have been disgracefully treated, neglected for the last 6,000 years. The history of the Indus Valley civilization, a child of which I am, shows quite clearly that it is the newcomers – most of you here are intruders as far as I am concerned – it is the newcomers who have driven away my people from the Indus Valley to the jungle fastnesses.” Although he spoke of “intruders quitting” India, and although he held mistrust for many of the Congressmen in the Assembly, as Pooja Parmar highlights, he also appears to have held a genuine belief that Adivasis and non-Adivasis should work together for a more just future for the new India, and a more fair and equitable deal for Adivasis. Ironically, Oxford University and Jaipal Singh’s nurturing by British missionaries and elite society developed his talents and gave him the networks to fight for the justice of and against the internal colonisation of Adivasis, a struggle that remains important. And ironically, today the language of decolonisation in India has been hijacked as a weapon of the Hindu right to silence and imprison those like Jaipal Singh fighting for Adivasi and Dalit causes who are easily cast as anti-national.