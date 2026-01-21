Half-Freedom For Adivasis Jailed On Maoist Allegations

Sukhram, 50, who went to jail in this case, recalls, “They kept me in a cell for one month. The room was 12 feet long and seven feet wide. We slept there, ate there, and used the toilet there. After one month, they moved me to the jail barrack. I stayed there for two and a half years.” His voice breaks and he pauses before asking, “What was my mistake that they put me in a cell?” Sukhram Munda still cannot forget the night of 12 August 2018, when police picked him up at 2 a.m. from Patras Toli in Khunti. The arrest upended his family’s life. His elder son, Sukhnath, dropped out after Class 10. Livestock was sold, land mortgaged and savings drained as the family moved from court to court. Two pigs, two bulls, two goats and Rs 18,000 in savings were lost in the process.