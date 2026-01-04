Jailed Dera Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Gets 15th Parole

This latest parole follows a similar 40-day release in August 2025 (to celebrate his birthday), a 21-day furlough in April 2025, and a 30-day parole in January 2025 ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections. The pattern of frequent releases has drawn sharp criticism from Sikh organisations like the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), opposition parties, and activists who accuse the Haryana government of granting "preferential treatment" and using parole for political leverage in states like Haryana, Punjab, and Delhi, where the Dera commands significant followers.