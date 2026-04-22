Between Survival and Relevance, Congress in Bihar Rethinks Its Future

Through these initiatives, the party is trying to reconnect directly with people and strengthen its organisational structure at the ground level. Under this drive, the number of district presidents in Bihar has been increased from 40 to 53, with larger districts now having two presidents each. The aim is to take Gandhi’s ideas to every part of the state. Under the Sangathan Srijan Jan Sampark Abhiyan, the party plans to appoint around 200 grassroots organisers in each block and nearly 1,000 in every district. This organisational campaign is expected to continue until June.