Andy Robertson Admits Liverpool Future In Doubt With Contract Running Out

Andy Robertson says decision about Liverpool future will be made at the end of the season
The Scotland international has five months left on his current Liverpool contract
Robertson has started just 11 matches this season following Milos Kerkez’s summer arrival
Andy Robertson has conceded that he does not know where his future lies as his Liverpool contract edges closer to expiring this summer.
Robertson joined the Reds from Hull City in a reported £8m transfer in 2017 and has gone on to play an integral part in Liverpool's success, most notably under Jurgen Klopp.
The 32-year-old has made 362 appearances in all competitions and has lifted two Premier League titles and one Champions League crown, along with five other major honours.
However, Robertson has seen his game time, particularly from the start, limited this season following the big-money arrival of Milos Kerkez from Bournemouth over the summer.
While still featuring 20 times in all competitions, only 11 of which have been from the start, resulting in Robertson contemplating ending his nine-year stint on Merseyside.
"We'll see what happens," Robertson said when quizzed on his future. "We've had chats now which will remain private. [I've] spoken to [the club] and we'll see what happens.
Asked whether he would like to stay at Liverpool, the Scotland international said: "Yes, but it's a difficult question to answer.
"I've got five months left, and we need to see the option to stay or if there's an option to go and things like that. I'll sit down with my family and decide.
"After a stressful summer, I'm just trying to enjoy being a part of it, and being a Liverpool player.
"I wanted to qualify for the World Cup, and thankfully we've managed to do that. I need to see what myself and my family want moving forward."
Asked if the amount of game time he gets between now and the end of the season would impact his future, Robertson said: "I can focus on the last eight and a half years.
"I think Jurgen Klopp left me out for one game, and I was raging. So I'm a player who wants to play. I've played through injuries. I've played when I'm not 100% fit.
"I've played when I've only been 50/40/30% fit for this club and my country.
"I want to be on the grass and playing and, obviously, that's not happening, so that's what is different. I have a different role here this season which I'm getting enjoyment out of.
"But at the end of the day, footballers want to play and if anyone is sat happy on the bench, then they don't belong at any football club."
Robertson also confirmed that discussions with senior figures at Liverpool have been had, but he was keen to keep details of those conversations private.
He was named Liverpool's vice-captain after Trent Alexander-Arnold's summer exit, and Robertson said his relationship with the club's executives remains in a good place.
Liverpool face Burnley this weekend, a team Robertson has three goal involvements against (one goal, two assists) in the Premier League.
Only against Arsenal, Everton (both four), Tottenham (five) and West Ham (six) has he contributed more goals against during his top-flight career.