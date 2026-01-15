Andy Robertson Admits Liverpool Future In Doubt With Contract Running Out

Andy Robertson has admitted uncertainty over his Liverpool future with his contract set to expire this summer, as reduced game time following the arrival of Milos Kerkez leaves the vice-captain weighing up his next move

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Andy Robertson Admits Liverpool Stay In Doubt With Contract Running Out
File photo of Liverpool's Andy Robertson. | Photo: File
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Andy Robertson says decision about Liverpool future will be made at the end of the season

  • The Scotland international has five months left on his current Liverpool contract

  • Robertson has started just 11 matches this season following Milos Kerkez’s summer arrival

Andy Robertson has conceded that he does not know where his future lies as his Liverpool contract edges closer to expiring this summer. 

Robertson joined the Reds from Hull City in a reported £8m transfer in 2017 and has gone on to play an integral part in Liverpool's success, most notably under Jurgen Klopp. 

The 32-year-old has made 362 appearances in all competitions and has lifted two Premier League titles and one Champions League crown, along with five other major honours.

However, Robertson has seen his game time, particularly from the start, limited this season following the big-money arrival of Milos Kerkez from Bournemouth over the summer. 

While still featuring 20 times in all competitions, only 11 of which have been from the start, resulting in Robertson contemplating ending his nine-year stint on Merseyside. 

"We'll see what happens," Robertson said when quizzed on his future. "We've had chats now which will remain private. [I've] spoken to [the club] and we'll see what happens.

Asked whether he would like to stay at Liverpool, the Scotland international said: "Yes, but it's a difficult question to answer.

Related Content
Related Content

"I've got five months left, and we need to see the option to stay or if there's an option to go and things like that. I'll sit down with my family and decide.

"After a stressful summer, I'm just trying to enjoy being a part of it, and being a Liverpool player.

"I wanted to qualify for the World Cup, and thankfully we've managed to do that. I need to see what myself and my family want moving forward."

Asked if the amount of game time he gets between now and the end of the season would impact his future, Robertson said: "I can focus on the last eight and a half years.

"I think Jurgen Klopp left me out for one game, and I was raging. So I'm a player who wants to play. I've played through injuries. I've played when I'm not 100% fit.

"I've played when I've only been 50/40/30% fit for this club and my country.

"I want to be on the grass and playing and, obviously, that's not happening, so that's what is different. I have a different role here this season which I'm getting enjoyment out of.

"But at the end of the day, footballers want to play and if anyone is sat happy on the bench, then they don't belong at any football club."

Robertson also confirmed that discussions with senior figures at Liverpool have been had, but he was keen to keep details of those conversations private. 

He was named Liverpool's vice-captain after Trent Alexander-Arnold's summer exit, and Robertson said his relationship with the club's executives remains in a good place. 

Liverpool face Burnley this weekend, a team Robertson has three goal involvements against (one goal, two assists) in the Premier League. 

Only against Arsenal, Everton (both four), Tottenham (five) and West Ham (six) has he contributed more goals against during his top-flight career. 

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs USA Highlights, U19 World Cup: Abhigyan Kundu’s Six Seals 6-Wicket Win For IND

  2. MI Vs UPW LIVE Score, WPL 2026: Sciver-Brunt, Carey Push Mumbai Indians To 161/5

  3. Zimbabwe Vs Scotland Highlights, U19 World Cup: Match Abandoned Without Toss Due To Wet Outfield

  4. Bangladesh Cricket In Turmoil: BCB Distances Itself From Their Director’s Remarks; Players To Boycott BPL Matches Today

  5. UPW Vs DC: Who Won Yesterday In Women's Premier League 2026 Match 7 – Check Result

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Aryna Sabalenka At Australian Open 2026: World No. 1's Possible Path To Third Title

  2. Coco Gauff At Australian Open 2026: American Youngster's Possible Path To Maiden Title

  3. Iga Swiatek At Australian Open 2026: World No 2 Polish Star’s Possible Path To Maiden Title

  4. Roger Federer Revisits Australian Open Memories, Talks On Modern Tennis Era - Watch

  5. Jannik Sinner At Australia Open 2026: Italian Champion's Possible Path To Third Title

Badminton News

  1. BWF India Open 2026 Live Scores Day 3 Updates: Lakshya Sen Last Indian In Quarterfinals

  2. India Open Badminton 2026: Bird Droppings Disrupt Prannoy-Loh Match Twice – Watch

  3. BWF India Open, Day 2 Highlights: PV Sindhu Suffers Early Exit; Sat-Chi, Prannoy, Kidambi And Malvika Advance

  4. India Open 2026: PV Sindhu Suffers First Round Exit As Kidambi Srikanth Moves On

  5. India Open 2026: World No.3 Antonsen Skips BWF World Tour Super 750 Event Due To Delhi's Extreme Pollution

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Quiet Privatisation of India’s Public Sector: How the State Is Withdrawing Without Saying So

  2. BMC Elections 2026 Begin: Seat-Sharing, Voting Arrangements And Counting Process Explained

  3. Chhattisgarh Peace Talks: The Inside Story Of Madvi Hidma’s Death And The Future Of The Remaining Adivasi Cadres

  4. Activists Warn Iron Ore Mining Near Tadoba-Tiger Corridor Could Damage Wildlife And Ecosystems

  5. Travel woes continue as Srinagar-Delhi train link remains elusive

Entertainment News

  1. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  2. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  3. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

  4. Watching The Watchdogs: No One Killed Jessica & Journalism On Screen

  5. Supriya Pathak Interview | “If I Don’t Enjoy Watching What I’m Doing, I Cannot Expect The Audience To Enjoy it”

US News

  1. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  2. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  3. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  4. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  5. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

World News

  1. Jaishankar-Rubio Meeting: Can India Trust The United States?

  2. Senate Republicans Block Bid To Curb Trump’s Venezuela War Powers

  3. Zubeen Garg was "Severely intoxicated", declined a life jacket before drowning, Singapore coroner’s court told

  4. Padma Lakshmi: Very Dark Period in US Right Now

  5. Bangladesh Election Campaign To Begin January 22 Amid Tight Security

Latest Stories

  1. BMC Elections 2026: Row Erupts Over Use Of Marker Pens Instead Of Indelible Ink

  2. IBPS RRB Clerk 2025 Prelims Result Expected Shortly: Direct Link to Download Scorecard

  3. Didi vs ED: Why Did Directorate Wait Two Years To Raid I-PAC: Trinamool Asks SC

  4. CBI Searches Multiple Kolkata Locations In Bank Fraud Case

  5. BMC Polls 2026: From Akshay Kumar To Aamir Khan, Bollywood Celebs Cast Their Votes

  6. Carlos Alcaraz At Australia Open 2026: Top Seed Spaniard's Possible Path To Maiden Title

  7. Rima Das Returns To Berlin Film Festival With Not A Hero

  8. Jannik Sinner At Australia Open 2026: Italian Champion's Possible Path To Third Title