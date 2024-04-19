Captains Ruturaj Gaikwad (left) and KL Rahul at the toss for the Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Giants match in Indian Premier League 2024 in Lucknow. Photo: Screengrab/BCCI

Captains Ruturaj Gaikwad (left) and KL Rahul at the toss for the Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Giants match in Indian Premier League 2024 in Lucknow. Photo: Screengrab/BCCI