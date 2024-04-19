Cricket

LSG Vs CSK Toss Update, IPL 2024: Lucknow Bowl First; Chennai Replace Shardul Thakur With Deepak Chahar

Chennai Super Kings also replaced Daryl Mitchell with English all-rounder Moeen Ali. Meanwhile, Lucknow Super Giants have left out Shamar Joseph and played Kiwi fast bowler Matt Henry instead in match 34 of Indian Premier League 2024

Advertisement

Screengrab%2FBCCI
Captains Ruturaj Gaikwad (left) and KL Rahul at the toss for the Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Giants match in Indian Premier League 2024 in Lucknow. Photo: Screengrab/BCCI
info_icon

Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul won the toss and elected to bowl first against Chennai Super Kings in match 34 of Indian Premier League 2024 in Lucknow. LSG have left out rising West Indian seamer Shamar Joseph from their playing XI and played Kiwi fast bowler Matt Henry instead. (Match Blog | Scorecard)

As for CSK, Ruturaj Gaikwad's side has replaced Kiwi top-order batter Daryl Mitchell with English all-rounder Moeen Ali, and Indian medium pacer Shardul Thakur with compatriot Deepak Chahar.

Explaining his rationale for fielding first, Rahul said: "Looks like a good wicket. Dew hasn't been a big factor. Hopefully it stays good for 40 overs. They would like to know what they are chasing."

Advertisement

Rahul added: "There weren't any blunders we made. Last game against KKR was a big defeat. Still pretty relaxed. I know it's halfway mark. As a leadership group, if we panic it spreads. That's not what I like to be.

"Great support staff. We are trying to keep as relaxed as possible. The pitches have been relaid here. Each time you play, it can be different."

LSG went down by eight wickets against Kolkata Knight Riders - X/@LucknowIPL
KKR Vs LSG, IPL 2024: After One-Sided Loss, KL Rahul Says 'Not Panicking But...'

BY PTI

Playing XIs

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (wk/c), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Matt Henry, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur.

Advertisement

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana.

Injury to tearaway speedster Mayank Yadav has derailed LSG's campaign as they have lost their last two matches, while CSK have earned strong victories in their previous two games. With Mayank's return still uncertain, CSK are aiming to complete a hat-trick of victories and climb to the second spot in the IPL points table.

LSG, who have six points in as many games so far, will slip further if they do not return to form today.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Samridhii Shukla Has THIS To Say About Rumours Of Not Getting Along With Shehzada Dhami
  2. Dibakar Banerjee Reveals Why He Cast Fresh Faces For 'LSD 2', Shares Singers Refusing To Sing Due To 'Provocative' Content
  3. Pakistan Vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch PAK Vs NZ Match Online
  4. Ankita Lokhande Reveals Sushant Singh Rajput's Family Is 'Going Through A Lot', Says She Believes He Will Get Justice Soon
  5. Divyanka Tripathi Breaks Two Bones, To Undergo Surgery; Informs Vivek Dahiya
  6. Israel-Iran News: No Immediate Plan For Retaliation, Says Iran; Air India Suspends Flights To Israel
  7. Lok Sabha Election Phase 1 LIVE: Voting Ends With 59.7% Polling Till 5 PM; Bengal Records Highest Turnout, Bihar Lowest
  8. Sports Live Updates: UAE To Play Oman In ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 2024 Final