Antigua And Barbuda Falcons Vs Barbados Royals Live Streaming, CPL 2025: When, Where To Watch Match 3

The Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025 is underway in Antigua with the third match set to take place between Antigua And Barbuda Falcons & Barbados Royals at the Viv Richards Stadium. The match sees Falcons, who are strong on paper, against Royals side, who will be eyeing to assert their dominance.

The match will start at 4:30am IST and will be available for streaming on the FanCode app and website.

Squads: 

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons: Jewel Andrew(w), Rahkeem Cornwall, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Justin Greaves, Bevon Jacobs, Imad Wasim, Fabian Allen, Joshua James, Naveen-ul-Haq, AM Ghazanfar, Jayden Seales, Obed McCoy, Kevin Wickham, Odean Smith, Shamar Springer, Amir Jangoo, Karima Gore

Barbados Royals: Brandon King, Quinton de Kock, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell (c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Azmatullah Omarzai, Jomel Warrican, Kadeem Alleyne, Shaqkere Paris, Kofi James, Nyeem Young, Rivaldo Clarke, Zishan Motara, Johann Layne, Ramon Simmonds, Daniel Sams, Eathan Bosch

Antigua And Barbuda Falcons Vs Barbados Royals, CPL 2025: Match 3

  • Date and Time: 04:30 AM IST (August 17)

  • Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua

Antigua And Barbuda Falcons Vs Barbados Royals, CPL 2025 – Live Streaming Details

When is the Antigua And Barbuda Falcons Vs Barbados Royals, CPL 2025 match 3 being played?

The Antigua And Barbuda Falcons Vs Barbados Royals, CPL 2025 match 3 will be played on Sunday, 17 August 2025, at 4:30 AM IST.

Where to watch the Antigua And Barbuda Falcons Vs Barbados Royals, CPL 2025 match 3 live online in India?

The Antigua And Barbuda Falcons Vs Barbados Royals, CPL 2025 match 3 will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India.

