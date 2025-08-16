Antigua And Barbuda Falcons Vs Barbados Royals Live Streaming, CPL 2025: When, Where To Watch Match 3

Antigua And Barbuda Falcons take on Barbados Royals
CPL 2025 is underway in Antigua
Match 3 streaming and telecast details
The Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025 is underway in Antigua with the third match set to take place between Antigua And Barbuda Falcons & Barbados Royals at the Viv Richards Stadium. The match sees Falcons, who are strong on paper, against Royals side, who will be eyeing to assert their dominance.
The match will start at 4:30am IST and will be available for streaming on the FanCode app and website.
Squads:
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons: Jewel Andrew(w), Rahkeem Cornwall, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Justin Greaves, Bevon Jacobs, Imad Wasim, Fabian Allen, Joshua James, Naveen-ul-Haq, AM Ghazanfar, Jayden Seales, Obed McCoy, Kevin Wickham, Odean Smith, Shamar Springer, Amir Jangoo, Karima Gore
Barbados Royals: Brandon King, Quinton de Kock, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell (c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Azmatullah Omarzai, Jomel Warrican, Kadeem Alleyne, Shaqkere Paris, Kofi James, Nyeem Young, Rivaldo Clarke, Zishan Motara, Johann Layne, Ramon Simmonds, Daniel Sams, Eathan Bosch
