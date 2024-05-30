International

US To Boycott UN Tribute To Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi Killed In Helicopter Crash

"The United Nations should be standing with the people of Iran, not memoralising their decades-long oppressor," the US official said.

X
Late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi | Photo: X
info_icon

The United States will boycott a United Nations tribute on Thursday to Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, who died in a helicopter crash earlier this month, a US official said.

"We won't attend this event in any capacity," the US official told Reuters.

The 193-member United Nations General Assembly traditionally gets together to pay tribute to any world leader who a sitting head of the state at the time of their demise. The tribute will witness speeches about Raisi.

The Iranian President along with Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian and other senior officials died after their helicopter crashed in the northwestern part of the country on May 19.

Iran President Ebrahim Raisi Dies In Chopper Crash - AP
Iran President Ebrahim Raisi, Khameni Protégé And 'Butcher Of Tehran', Dies | Life At A Glance

BY Outlook Web Desk

Raisi, 63, was elected president in 2021. Since assuming office, he enforced stricter morality laws, overseen a violent suppression of anti-government demonstrations, and engaged in intense nuclear negotiations with world powers.

Notably, Iran's mission to the United Nations in New York had declined to comment on the US' decision to boycott the tribute.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi | - X
World Leaders React To The Death Of Iran's President In Helicopter Crash

BY Toibah Kirmani

"The United Nations should be standing with the people of Iran, not memoralising their decades-long oppressor," the US official was further quoted as saying by Reuters.

The official added that the Iranian state head was involved in "numerous, horrific human rights abuses, including the extrajudicial killings of thousands of political prisoners n 1988".

The US official said that some of the worst violation of human rights, as in abuses on record, specifically against Iranian women and girls, took place during Raisi's tenure.

The UN Security Council had notably on May 20, stood in silence at the beginning of an unrelated meeting in remembrance of the crash victims. Deputy US Ambassador to the UN Robert Wood had also hesitantly stood with his counterparts.

The United States had expressed its official condolences for Raisi's passing, the State Department had said. The same day, White House national security spokesperson John Kirby also said, "No question this was a man who had a lot of blood on his hands."

Some Republican members of the Congress had strongly criticised US President Joe Biden for offering condolences to Iran.

Following Raisi's death, Vice President Mohammed Mokhber was named as the interim head of the state. The country will hold an election within 50 days to replace Raisi.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Rape-Accused Karnataka MP Prajwal Revanna Arrested At Bengaluru Airport
  2. Rajkot Fire Tragedy: 4 Govt Officials Arrested; SIT Interrogates Former Chief Fire Officer | Latest Updates
  3. Mahasamadhi Divas: Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory For Devotees
  4. Meghalaya: 4 Killed In East Khasi Hills Landslide
  5. Doctor Arrested In Pune Porsche Car Accused Of Manipulating Gender Report In Marital Dispute
Entertainment News
  1. Abhishek Bajaj Wanted To Play UP Character Since The Time Of 'Student Of The Year 2'
  2. For Sunita Rajwar, Working With ‘Gullak’ Co-Star Geetanjali Kulkarni Is Like A Homecoming
  3. Sustainable Shubhangi Atre Uses Bamboo Toothbrushes, Lamps Made From Reused Glass Bottles
  4. Rory Kinnear To Play Tom Bombadil In Season Two Of ‘The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power’
  5. Salman Khan, Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar To Offer A Never-Before-Told Narrative Of The Iconic Pair Salim-Javed
Sports News
  1. Sports News Highlights: Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev Enter French Open Third Round
  2. T20 World Cup Preview, Part 3: How India And Other Teams Measure Up
  3. Unai Emery Has Done 'Remarkable Job' At Aston Villa, Says Ex-Striker Dwight Yorke
  4. Kompany Joins Bayern: Burnley Name Craig Bellamy As Acting Head Coach
  5. French Open: Sabalenka Relishing 'Great Battle' With Best Friend Badosa
World News
  1. Donald Trump Convicted On All 34 Counts In Historic Hush Money Trial: Can He Still Run For President In 2024 Elections?
  2. Study Reveals Impact Of Heatwave On Pregnancy And Birth Rates
  3. US Sanctions Uganda's Parliament Speaker, Her Husband And Others Over Corruption And Rights Abuses
  4. Why Did CEO Isom Dismiss Vasu Raja? Everything About American Airlines Reshuffle
  5. Iran Opens Registration For June Presidential Election After Raisi's Death In Helicopter Crash
Latest Stories
  1. Heat Wave Continues Unabated In Punjab, Haryana; Rohtak Sizzles At 48.8 C
  2. Pune Porsche Crash: Doctor Accused of Blood Sample Tampering Made Forensics HOD Due To Minister, MLA Pressure, Claims Dean
  3. Natasha Stankovic Shares First Post Amid Rumours Of Divorce From Hardik Pandya - View Pic Inside
  4. Did Jitendra Kumar Have A Fallout With The Makers Of 'Panchayat'? Actor Reveals 'There Was Misunderstanding'
  5. Lok Sabha Elections: PM Modi Begins 'Dhyan' At Kanyakumari Vivekananda Rock Memorial
  6. England Vs Pakistan Report, 3rd T20I: Match Called Off Due To Rain In Cardiff
  7. Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress, BJP Fall Short In Fielding Women Candidates Despite Bold Promises