Iran President Chopper Crash: With Raisi Dead, Focus On Temporary Successor Mohammad Mokhber | Who Is He

With multiple local media reports confirming the death of Iran President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash, the attention has turned towards his temporary successor. The helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi made a "hard landing" in the Dizmar forest between the cities of Varzaqan and Jolfa in Iran's East Azerbaijan province, near its border with Azerbaijan, on Sunday.
The crashed chopper was also carrying country's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, governor of Iran's East Azerbaijan province, some other officials and bodyguards.
While circumstances under which the chopper crashed remained unclear, Iran Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi initially said the helicopter “was forced to make a hard landing due to the bad weather and fog.” Weather conditions also delayed the search operations.
Iran state TV said on Monday there was 'no sign of life' detected at crash site of the helicopter carrying President Ebrahim Raisi and the others. Later, multiple Iranian media reports confirmed that all the passengers of the chopper were killed in the crash.
Iran President Raisi Dead, Who Will Succeed Him
Ebrahim Raisi is seen as a protégé to Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and a potential successor for his position within the country's Shiite theocracy.
As per the Iranian constitution, if Ebrahim Raisi dies, the country's first vice president, Mohammad Mokhber, would become president. Article 131 of the Iranian Constitution states that in the event of the President's death, the First Vice President temporarily assumes the presidency.
This, however, reportedly needs the approval of the Supreme Leader after the sitting president is confirmed deceased or incapacitated.
An election must then be arranged within 50 days, according to information cited in an Al-Jazeera report.
Iran was scheduled to hold presidential elections in 2025. Khamenei, however, has publicly assured Iranians that there would be “no disruption to the operations of the country” as a result of the crash.
Who Is Mohammad Mokhber
With the Iran President Ebrahim Raisi dead in his chopper's crash, attention is turning toward Mohammad Mokhber, the First Vice President of the country, who is expected to succeed him according to the country's Constitution.
Mokhber was born on September 1, 1955, in the Dezful region of Khuzestan Province of Iran.
According to information gathered from local media, Mokhber previously headed the Execution of Imam Khomeini's Order (EIKO) and holds several high academic degrees.
Before being appointed to his current position on August 8, 2021, Mohammad Mokhber served as the head of EIKO for 14 years from July 15, 2007, according to shafaq.com.
Mokhber also held positions as Executive Vice President and Managing Director of Khuzestan Telecommunications Company, Managing Director of Dezful Telecommunications Company, Deputy Minister of Trade and Transport for the Foundation of the Deprived, and Deputy Governor of Khuzestan, as per the report.
He reportedly holds two doctoral degrees, one in International Law and the other in Management. He also has a Master's degree in Management focusing on systems.