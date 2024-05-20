'Deeply Concerned': PM Modi After Iran President's Helicopter Crash, Says India Stands In Solidarity With Iranians

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed concern over reports of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi's helicopter crash and said that India stands in solidarity with the Iranian people in this hour of distress.
Taking to X, PM Modi said, "Deeply concerned by reports regarding President Raisi’s helicopter flight today. We stand in solidarity with the Iranian people in this hour of distress, and pray for well being of the President and his entourage."
A helicopter carrying the Iranian President, foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and other top officials crashed "or made emergency landing" on Sunday in northwestern Iran's Jolfa, reports said.
Without elaborating further, Iran's state media termed it to be a "hard landing".
The abrupt crashing of the helicopter prompted mass search and rescue operations to find the chopper and the people on board.
Meanwhile, Turkey deployed drones to help Iranian forces find the missing helicopter. These drones have spotted a "source of heat" in the northwest region. Citing the head of Red Crescent in Iran's East Azerbaijan region, local media stated that rescue teams are heading towards the coordinates shared by the drone.
Initially it had been reported that the helicopter had made an emergency landing due to bad weather, but later it was reported that the chopper likely crashed due to the adverse weather conditions.
The United States, Italy and the European Union are also closely monitoring the situation, while the EU has also decided to offer intel regarding the location and Raisi's helicopter's whereabouts.
Notably, Russia has deployed planes and helicopters to assist the search and rescue operations that are underway in Iran.