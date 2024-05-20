International

Iran Helicopter Crash: President's Chopper Located, Rescue Teams Move Towards Wreckage, Say Reports| Top Updates

The abrupt crashing of the helicopter on Sunday night sparked mass search and rescue operations in order to find the chopper and the officials on board, which include the president and foreign minister.

AP
Iran Helicopter Crash: President's Chopper Still Missing; Turkish Photo: AP
info_icon

A helicopter carrying Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi and foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and other top officials crashed in the northwestern region of the country on Sunday night. The abrupt crashing of the helicopter sparked mass search and rescue operations in order to find the chopper and the people on board.

As per the latest update, the chopper has been located. Iran's Tasnim news Agency citied the head of Red Crescent and stated that the wreckage related to the crash has been found

Earlier today, Turkish drones have spotted a "Source of heat" in the mountainous regions of Iran and is sharing intel with Iranian forces.

As per the latest updates, Turkey has deployed drones to help Iranian forces find the missing helicopter. These drones have spotted a "source of heat" in the northwest region. Citing the head of Red Crescent in Iran's East Azerbaijan region, local news have stated that rescue teams are heading towards the coordinates shared by the Turkish drone.

This "source of heat" was detected in an area called that Tavil. Amid bad weather, the rescue operations have been impacted with cloud, mist and fog hampering the efforts of the teams on ground. The bad weather has also impacted the the visuals sent in by drones.

Iran Helicopter Crash: Here's What We Know

As per state-run IRNA News, the helicopter was carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, the governor of Iran's East Azerbaijan province, other officials and bodyguards. The helicopter crashed amid Raisi's return from the East Azerbaijan region.

Initially it had been reported that the helicopter had made an emergency landing due to bad weather. Local news had stated that the helicopter landed between the cities Varzaqan and Jolfa in Iran's East Azerbaijan province. However, later it was reported that the chopper likely crashed due to bad weather.

The United States, Italy and the European Union are closely monitoring the situation. European Union has also decided to offer Iran intel regarding the location and whereabouts of the President's helicopter.

Meanwhile, Russia has dispatched planes and helicopters aide Iran's rescue efforts. The order was passed by President Vladimir Putin. Along with this, 50 professional mountain rescue personnel have also been deployed.

What happens if the President Dies?

Ebrahim Raisi is seen as the ultimate successor to Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. In case the rescue operations determine the death of the President, the first vice president Mohammed Mokhber would be elevated to the level of President.

Rescue operations to find the missing chopper and the officials on board are underway. Stay tuned here for the latest updates.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Deeply Concerned': PM Modi After Iran President's Helicopter Crash, Says India Stands In Solidarity With Iranians
  2. RBSE 12th Result 2024: Rajasthan 12th Result For Arts, Science, Commerce Out Today | Where and How To Check
  3. Delhi Logs 47.8 Deg C, Highest In Country, Red Alert On For Heatwave; Warning In Kerala Over Rain | Weather Wrap
  4. Carnatic Cauldron: BJP Faces Uphill Battle In South India’s Elections
  5. Will Raja Bhaiya’s Neutrality Sway Voters As Kaushambi Goes To Polls In The Fifth Phase?
Entertainment News
  1. Cannes 2024: AR Rahman Unveils Music Documentary Titled 'Headhunting To Beatboxing', Shares First Look Poster
  2. Cannes 2024: 'Nevertheless' Star Han So-hee And Girls' Generation's YoonA Walk The Red Carpet In Princess Gowns
  3. Watch | Taylor Swift's 'Max Martin Medley' Tribute Lights Up Stockholm Tour Finale, 'How Did It End?' Live Debut
  4. Watch | Sean Diddy Combs Apologizes For Assaulting Ex-Girlfriend Cassie In 2016 Hotel Video: Latest Developments
  5. 'Gullak' Season Four To Premiere On June 7
Sports News
  1. RCB Vs CSK, IPL 2024: Dayal's Comeback Story, 'How Are You Now, Maa?' After Thrilling Final Over
  2. English Premier League: Jean-Philippe Mateta 'Finishing Everything That Comes To Him' As Crystal Palace Rout Villa
  3. English Premier League: Outgoing Brighton Boss Roberto De Zerbi Not Walking Into New Job
  4. RR Vs KKR, IPL 2024: Match Abandoned Due To Rain, RR To Take On RCB In Eliminator - In Pics
  5. Emilia Romagna Grand Prix: George Russell Will Not 'Sulk' About Losing Position To Lewis Hamilton As Mercedes Struggle Again
World News
  1. Iran President Raisi Helicopter Crash LIVE: Location Of Chopper Found, Rescue Teams Say No 'Sign Of Life'
  2. Iran Helicopter Crash: President's Chopper Located, Rescue Teams Move Towards Wreckage, Say Reports| Top Updates
  3. 'Deeply Concerned': PM Modi After Iran President's Helicopter Crash, Says India Stands In Solidarity With Iranians
  4. Watch | Taylor Swift's 'Max Martin Medley' Tribute Lights Up Stockholm Tour Finale, 'How Did It End?' Live Debut
  5. Texas: 'Gathering Of The Kyles' Fail To Break World Record Despite 706 Turnout In Kyle
Latest Stories
  1. Iran Helicopter Crash: President's Chopper Located, Rescue Teams Move Towards Wreckage, Say Reports| Top Updates
  2. RBSE 12th Result 2024: Rajasthan 12th Result For Arts, Science, Commerce Out Today | Where and How To Check
  3. Cannes 2024: 'Nevertheless' Star Han So-hee And Girls' Generation's YoonA Walk The Red Carpet In Princess Gowns
  4. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 5 Voting LIVE: Piyush Goyal Casts Vote In Mumbai; PM Holds Roadshow In Odisha
  5. Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi Says 'Want To Leave Viksit Bharat As Legacy For Poor Children'; AAP To Protest Against Arrest Of Kejriwal's Close Aide
  6. IPL 2024 Playoffs: Who Plays Whom, When And Where - All You Need To Know
  7. Lok Sabha Polls Phase 5: Rahul From Raebareli, Smriti From Amethi Among Key Contests; NDA Biggies Also In Fray | Top Points
  8. Lok Sabha Election Fifth Phase: Key Candidates In The Fray