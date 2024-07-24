World's Most Powerful Passports: India Ranks At... | Know Who Stands Where

Outlook Web Desk
London-based global citizenship and residence advisory firm Henley & Partners recently released the July 2024 list of the world's most powerful passports. This time the index included 199 passports and 227 travel destinations
Henley's ranking is based on data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), which is known to have the most extensive global travel information database.
For the past 19 years, the Henley & Partners has been making the global index after tracking global access freedoms in 227 countries and territories around the world using exclusive data from the IATA.
India is ranked at 82nd spot with visa-free access to 58 countries. The same position has been shared by Senegal and Tajikistan as well.
As per the Henley Passport Index 2024 July Global Ranking, Singapore secured the top position, providing visa-free access to 195 countries.
France, Italy, Germany and Spain tied with Japan in second place with visa-free access to 192 countries. Austria, Finland, Ireland, Luxembourg, Netherlands, South Korea, and Sweden stood third with visa-free access to 191 destinations.
The United Kingdom secured fourth place, alongside New Zealand, Norway, Belgium, Denmark and Switzerland with access to 190 countries. Fifth place went to Australia and Portugal with access to 189 nations
Sixth position went to Greece and Poland with visa-free access to 188 countries while Canada, Czechia, Hungary and Malta nagged seventh position with access to 187 countries.
The United States this time dropped down to eighth place, with visa-free access to 186 countries.
Estonia, Lithuania, and the United Arab Emirates grabbed the ninth position by offering their citizens visa-free access to 185 countries. Iceland, Latvia, and Slovakia gets tenth position with visa-free access to 184 countries.