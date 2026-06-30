Bihar Governor, External Affairs MoS to attend Ayatollah Khamenei’s Funeral

The public ceremonies are structured over several cities across Iran. Khamenei’s body will first lie in state at Tehran's Grand Mosalla complex for the public to pay their final respects on July 4 and 5, with public holidays declared across Tehran province during this official mourning period. A formal state funeral procession will follow in the capital on July 6. Finally, the Supreme Leader will be laid to rest in his hometown of Mashhad, one of the holiest cities in Shia Islam, on July 9. This burial was initially planned for March but was delayed due to the ongoing military conflict at the time.