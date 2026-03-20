No Balancing Act: India–Iran Ties From Strategic Cooperation To Sanctions-Era Strains

Members of the All India Shia Council hold a protest at Jantar Mantar against the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in Israeli and US strikes, at Jantar Mantar on March 1, 2026 in New Delhi, India. Photo: vikram sharma

Members of the All India Shia Council hold a protest at Jantar Mantar against the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in Israeli and US strikes, at Jantar Mantar on March 1, 2026 in New Delhi, India. Photo: vikram sharma