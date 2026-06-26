Venezuela Earthquake Death Toll Rises to 235 as Rescue Efforts Continue

The death toll from twin earthquakes that struck northern Venezuela on Wednesday has risen to around 235, with at least 4,300 people injured, as rescuers continue searching for thousands believed to be trapped beneath collapsed buildings.
Emergency teams continued searching through collapsed buildings while residents joined efforts to locate trapped family members and neighbours. Many survivors complained of delayed rescue support and limited access to heavy machinery.
The coastal region of La Guaira suffered some of the worst destruction, with buildings collapsing and critical infrastructure damaged, including the closure of the country’s main airport.
Families Search Through Rubble for Missing Loved Ones
Across affected cities, emotional scenes unfolded as families searched shelters and debris for missing relatives. State television broadcast dramatic rescue operations showing survivors being pulled alive from beneath concrete structures.
Residents expressed frustration over the slow arrival of official assistance and depended heavily on local volunteers and community efforts.
Government Declares Emergency and Announces Relief Fund
Acting President Delcy Rodríguez declared a state of emergency and announced a $200 million reconstruction fund aimed at rebuilding hospitals, homes and damaged public facilities.
Authorities also appealed to private businesses to provide construction equipment to support rescue efforts.
Several countries, including the United States, Brazil, Spain, Portugal, Mexico, Canada, Qatar and the Dominican Republic, pledged assistance and began dispatching rescue personnel, medical teams and humanitarian supplies.
The US Treasury also temporarily eased certain sanctions to facilitate earthquake relief operations.
Powerful Twin Quakes Trigger Widespread Damage
According to the US Geological Survey, the first earthquake measured magnitude 7.2 and struck west of Morón at a depth of 22 kilometres. Just one minute later, a second stronger 7.5-magnitude quake hit nearby at a shallower depth, worsening the destruction.
Experts stated that the close timing and shallow depth of the earthquakes amplified their impact.
Power outages, communication disruptions and suspended public services added to the crisis as thousands remained displaced. Schools were closed and converted into temporary shelters while rescue teams continued efforts to save survivors.
Venezuela now faces one of the deadliest natural disasters in its modern history as families wait for answers and recovery efforts move forward.