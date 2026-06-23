Lucknow Fire Tragedy Fallout: Demolition Notice Was Issued to Building But Later Withdrawn

According to Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) records, the Aliganj building where a fire claimed 15 lives on Monday had been subject to demolition proceedings a decade ago for alleged unauthorised construction. However, officials revealed that the demolition order was withdrawn less than two months after its issuance.
The regulatory history of the property, located at MS/102/D in Sector D of the Aliganj Scheme, shows it was originally allocated to an individual named Vijay Kumar in July 1980 under the LDA’s hire-purchase scheme. Possession was transferred later that year, and the property was officially registered under the joint names of Kumar and his wife, Usha, via a sale deed in 2005.
In January 2013, the couple sold the property to Virendra Pratap Shukla and Surendra Pratap Shukla, with the LDA executing the mutation of land records in their favour in August 2014. Shortly after, a residential building plan for the 1,992-square-foot plot was approved under the authority’s self-certification scheme.
Following the approval, the LDA detected alleged unauthorised construction on the site, prompting them to register a case against Virendra Pratap Shukla. A formal demolition order was subsequently passed by the competent authority on May 10, 2016.
Despite the enforcement action, official records show that the demolition order was rescinded on July 5, 2016. Authorities have not yet specified the legal or administrative grounds on which the withdrawal was based.
The building’s compliance history and structural approvals have become a central focus of the investigation into Monday's fatal fire. Officials stated that a comprehensive review of all ownership updates, building permits, and past enforcement files is currently underway.