Lucknow Fire: CM Cancels Tuesday Programmes, 4 Arrested; SIT Probe Ordered

P PTI Published at: 23 June 2026 10:46 am

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday cancelled almost all his scheduled programmes, including visits to Hathras and Agra, in the wake of the fire tragedy in Lucknow, in which at least 15 people were killed and several others injured, officials said

P PTI Published at: 23 June 2026 10:46 am

Lucknow Fire: CM Cancels Tuesday Programmes, 4 Arrested; SIT Probe Ordered