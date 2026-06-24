Metro Services Resume on Purple Line After BMRCL Rectifies Technical Snag

BMRCL on Wednesday said that the technical issue encountered at Cubbon Park Metro Station here has been successfully rectified and normal services on the Purple Line have resumed.
Metro services on the Purple line were affected on Tuesday evening during peak hours due to a technical snag developed in a train at Cubbon Park Metro Station.
The disruption led to heavy crowding at several metro stations on the Purple line, including Cubbon Park and MG Road. Office-goers were heading home, several commuters were stranded and were forced to look for alternative modes of transport, including autos and app-based cabs, to reach their destinations.
The Namma Metro Purple Line runs from Whitefield (Kadugodi) in the east to Challaghatta in the southwest.
Taking to social media platform 'X', Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) informed that the technical issue encountered at Cubbon Park Metro Station has been successfully rectified by the dedicated Operations and Maintenance team.
Normal Metro services across the entire Purple Line have resumed as per the regular timetable from 5 AM today.
BMRCL requested passengers to make note of the restoration and continue to utilise the safe, reliable and efficient services of Namma Metro.
"BMRCL sincerely thanks all commuters for their patience, understanding and cooperation during the temporary service disruption," it added.
The long-billed vulture (Gyps indicus), named X67, is a five-year-old female and was one of 15 captive-bred vultures fitted with solar-powered tracking tags and released on January 2 from the Somthana range of the Akot wildlife division in the Melghat Tiger Reserve.
It then remained scavenging in the vicinity of the release site for nearly four months, gradually adapting to natural conditions, the official said.
"The bird dispersed from the Melghat Tiger Reserve on May 28 and embarked on an extensive journey across central India. It travelled through Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, eventually reaching Ranthambore National Park, covering a total distance of 3,334 km," a BNHS statement said.
Over a period of 27 days, it made temporary roosting stops at the Satpura National Park, the Bhopal region, and Kuno National Park before arriving at Ranthambore, it said.
"The most important finding is that this route indicates that vultures prefer the tiger reserve and protected area network as wild carrions are still available due to the good presence of carnivores," Rithe said.
All 15 vultures released from Melghat were fitted with blue-coloured leg rings carrying identification numbers. The blue colour shows that the ringing was done in India, and the letter "M" indicates Maharashtra as the release site, the release said.
The tags are solar-powered and help scientists track the movement, travel distance, safety, and survival of the vultures after their release into the wild, it added.