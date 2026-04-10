Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce’s Wedding Date And Location Revealed - Report

Summary of this article
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have reportedly locked their wedding date.
They are set to tie the knot in July 2026 with New York as the wedding venue.
They got engaged last year.
Pop sensation and Grammy award-winner Taylor Swift and National Football League player Travis Kelce are set to tie the knot this summer. There had been speculations that the couple would choose Rhode Island as the venue for their wedding. However, an insider informed Page Six that Taylor and Travis have chosen New York. The source also revealed that Taylor and Tavis's wedding date is on July 3, 2026.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding date and venue details
Earlier reports claimed that they chose Ocean House in Rhode Island as the wedding venue, and rumours had it that Taylor and Travis would get married on June 13, 2026.
Wedding planner, Tara Guerard, dismissed the rumours on social media, saying, “I am the wedding planner for June 13th at the Ocean House in Rhode Island! Sorry to let you all know, Taylor is not my bride this weekend! Boo!”
A source told Page Six back in November that Taylor and Travis were planning to go “all out” at a totally different venue that can accommodate more attendees.”
According to Daily Mail, the couple’s "save-the-date" invites came with a strict NDA, which meant guests had to sign it before even confirming their RSVP.
Why Taylor Swift chose New York for her wedding
Swift has a close association with New York. The Opalite singer moved into two adjacent penthouses in Tribeca in 2014. Then she bought a townhouse next door and a 3,500-square-foot loft in the same building. She also wrote the song Welcome to New York as a tribute to the city.
The 36-year-old also served as New York City’s Global Welcome Ambassador for 2014–2015.
The city is also Kelce's favourite. “It’s cool to just kinda vibe around the city,” he said. “I think it’s one of my favourite things to do in New York, just be one with the city and just kinda walk the streets and feel the electricity, feeling everybody doing their own s–t and meeting a few new people along the way.”