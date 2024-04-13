5 Bollywood Actors Who Are Passionate Book Lovers

Prateek Sur
Saif Ali Khan, best known for his countless Bollywood roles, has a deep love of reading. During the lockdown, his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan discovered him intensely absorbed in a book while chatting with his family. Saif feels that reading is vital and spends his leisure time reading a wide range of literature.
Twinkle Khanna, a well-known actress from the 90’s, who became a renowned novelist in the later part of her life, is well-known for her sense of comedy and love of reading. Her passion of reading continues to inspire others, and she has written multiple best-selling novels. Twinkle’s dedication to the literary world is evident in the numerous peeks of her reading experiences she posts on social media.
Mahesh Shetty is well-known for his tremendous performances in India’s entertainment business. Mahesh Shetty is a gifted performer and avid reader. Although Mahesh Shetty is now reading ‘Sambhaji’ by Vishwas Patil and ‘Al Pacino In Conversation With Lawrence Grobel’, he has a large list of unread books, including Habib Tanvir’s memoirs. His love for collecting books reflects his deep appreciation for them.
Sonam Kapoor, Bollywood’s fashion diva, has a strong passion for reading. During the lockdown, Kapoor was spotted immersing herself in various literary texts. Her eagerness to experiment with diverse genres demonstrates her intellectual curiosity and depth, which go beyond her stunning appearance.
Pooja Hegde’s love of reading is visible in addition to her exceptional on-screen personality, which never ceases to astound viewers. She is well-known for her careful script selection, but she also has a selective sense of the wisdom and intelligence contained in a written book. She takes solace in literature, immersing herself in stories that transport her to different locations and views.