5 Bollywood Actors Who Are Passionate Book Lovers

Twinkle Khanna

Twinkle Khanna, a well-known actress from the 90’s, who became a renowned novelist in the later part of her life, is well-known for her sense of comedy and love of reading. Her passion of reading continues to inspire others, and she has written multiple best-selling novels. Twinkle’s dedication to the literary world is evident in the numerous peeks of her reading experiences she posts on social media.